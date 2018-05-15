Freshman wins state tennis championship after undefeated season

Wichita might have its next great tennis player.
Independent's Bryson Toubassi won the Kansas Class 3-2-1A state high school singles tournament on Saturday. He is a freshman. And he made it look easy.
Toubassi went 48-6 in his four state tournament matches. He didn't lose a game until the semifinals against Ellsworth's Joey Oberle and lost half as many games in the state final against Prairie View's Owen VanderArk.
The freshman phenom went undefeated this season at 23-0. No other player in Kansas in any classification finished the season with no losses and as many wins.
He played alongside his brother, Andrew, this season. Andrew, a senior, finished his 2018 doubles season with fewer than a quarter of Bryson's total.
A four-peat is almost an entire high school career away, but with Toubassi, his slate stays clean coming into his sophomore season.
