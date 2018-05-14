Spring high school sports: League, state champions crowned

The regular season has come to an end for area high school sports. The games, matches and meets matter more from here on out.
Here is the recap from May 7-12:
Tennis
Valley Center wins Class 5A
After 36 years in the same place, Dean Schulz has his state championship.
Valley Center won the Class 5A boys tennis tournament Saturday in Emporia after an outstanding team performance.
The Hornets' lone singles qualifier, Hayden Brauer, finished third after beating St. James Academy's Isaac Howes, 3-6, 6-6, 7-5.
On the doubles' side, Valley Center sent two teams in. Ian Clifton/Garrett Rogers finished third aftere beating Eisenhower's Watson/McGreevy, 6-2, 6-0.
The Hornets' other team, Colby Swift/Brayden Ruble took eighth falling to the eventual fifth-place finishers.
Although Valley Center didn't end the day with any individual champions, the Hornets' depth ruled the day.
McPherson wins Class 4A
After running wild in the regular season, the Bullpups couldn't be leashed in Winfield.
McPherson won the Class 4A team championship with some remarkable performances.
The team of Nolan Schrader/Kaden Stewart won the double titles, beating Andover Central's Jason Reilly/Jason Thompson, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
On the singles side, teammates almost played each other in the 5A final. Jarrod Nowak lost in the final to Collegiate's Wonjoon Cho, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
His teammate, Andrew Snell took third after losing to Cho in the semifinals. He beat Arkansas City's Pierce Klaassen, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3), in the third place game.
Freshman wins individual 3-2-1A title
One of Wichita's youngest high school players is now a state champion.
Independent's Bryson Toubassi came into the Class 3-2-1A tournament with the top seed and showed why on his way to a singles title.
Toubassi didn't lose a game until the semifinals, where he beat Ellsworth's Joey Oberle, 6-2, 6-2. In the championship match, Toubassi beat Priairie View's Owen VanderArk, 6-1, 6-1.
He may be young, but he is a state champion, and the way he made his freshman year look easy makes Toubassi a player to watch for the next three years in Wichita.
State results
To see the full state championship results from across Kansas, click here.
Track and field
City League champions
Carroll crushed the competition in the boys and girls competitions. The boys beat the field by 158 points Friday at Northwest.
Southeast's boys and Kapaun's girls finished runners-up, and the East boys and Southeast girls finished third.
To read the full recap, click here.
To see the full results, click here.
AVCTL I champions
Campus and Newton will ride momentum into regionals.
The Colt boys and Railer girls won the AVCTL I championship Thursday at Maize. Campus held off Hutchinson, and Newton crushed the Salthawks.
Maize finished third in the boys and girls competitions.
To see the full results, click here.
AVCTL II champions
The Andover boys and Eisenhower girls won the AVCTL II team titles Saturday at Goddard.
Andover topped the Eisenhower boys, and Andover Central's girls finished runners-up.
The Valley Center boys and Maize South girls came third.
To see the full results, click here.
AVCTL III champions
The Buhler boys made use of their home-field advantage.
The boys topped McPherson, but the Bullpup girls flipped the script on the girls side, beating Circle.
The El Dorado boys and Buhler girls came third Saturday.
To see the full results, click here.
AVCTL IV champions
Andale is moving toward another team sweep at the state championships, and few look to be in the way.
The Indians won the AVCTL IV meet on the boys and girls side. The boys beat Wellington by 92, and the girls' 147-point margin of victory over Wellington would have been good enough for second.
The Mulvane boys and Clearwater girls came third.
To see the full results, click here.
Central Plains champions
Garden Plain took the sweep Thursday.
The Owls won the boys and girls competitions, beating Cheney on both sides.
Independent and Conway Springs finished third in the boys and girls competitions, respectively.
To see the full results, click here.
Central Kansas champions
The Kingman boys and Smoky Valley girls took titles home from Halstead on Thursday.
Kingman ran away from Smoky Valley on the boys' side, but the Vikings finished ahead of Hesston in the girls' competition.
The Hoisington boys and Hillsboro girls finished third.
To see the full results, click here.
Baseball
City League champions
Heights has clinched it.
After West beat Carroll in game 2 of their doubleheader, the door was open for the Falcons to win the City League outright. They did that with two strong wins against Kapaun on Tuesday.
Heights won 3-1 and 11-1 over the Crusaders with outstanding pitching from Jordan Ellison in Game 1 and Alec Kealey in the nightcap.
Heights finished runner-up to Carroll in four of the past five seasons and hasn't won the City League outright since 2005.
The Falcons earned the No. 1 seed in Class 5A after an 18-2 regular season. They face Andover at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at McAdams Park.
AVCTL I champions
The defending Class 5A champions have won the league title again.
Maize clinched the AVCTL I title after a 9-3 league record. Derby had a strong finish to the regular season but fell a game short of the split.
With a 12-8 record, Maize earned the No. 6 seed in Class 5A and faces Goddard at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Maize South.
Regional assignments
To see the full brackets for regional tournaments, click here.
Soccer
City League champions
The Aces made history.
East needed a win or a draw to clinch its first City League championship since 2004 and came out with a 1-1 tie after double-overtime Thursday at Carroll.
No public school from USD 259 had won a girls soccer league title outright since 2003, but East's defense put on a heroic effort.
To read the full recap, click here.
AVCTL I champions
After dropping a tough game to Carroll, Maize got back in the win column.
The Eagles beat Newton 3-1 Tuesday to clinch the AVCTL I title outright. They finished the regular season 14-2.
Maize finished the league season with the most goals and widest scoring margin of any AVCTL I team. Newton's lone goal Tuesday was the first league goal allowed all season.
Maize hosts Salina Central in the first round of Class 5A regionals Tuesday.
AVCTL II champions
Just as their regular-season meeting finished, Valley Center and Maize South have tied in the league standings.
The Hornets and Mavericks split the league title after winning their final games of the league schedule. When they met April 24, they tied 3-3 after double overtime.
Valley Center finished the regular season 15-1-1 and earned the No. 1 seed in Class 5A. The Hornets have a bye in the first round of the regional tournament and face either Newton or Andover in the regional championship.
Maize South is the No. 3 seed in Class 5A after a 13-2-1 regular season. The Mavericks face Emporia at 6 p.m. Monday in the first round.
Regional assignments
Postseason begins Monday.
To see the full regional tournament brackets, click here.
Softball
City League champions
Only one league title had not been decided coming into the final week of play.
Carroll took it with authority. The Golden Eagles swept Northwest on Monday to win the City League championship.
Carroll beat the Grizzlies 9-1 and 7-0 to cap an undefeated league season.
With an 18-2 regular season record and the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, Carroll earned a bye in the first round and will face the winner of Salina South/Great Bend in the regional championship at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Two Rivers Youth Club.
Maize at Carroll
In what might be the biggest rivalry in Wichita spring sports, emotions ran high.
Carroll and Maize split a doubleheader Tuesday. Carroll won Game 1, 5-3, after Ally Vonfeldt drove in two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Maize won game 2, 2-0, after a superb effort on the mound by Madi Arnold.
To read more on the doubleheader and the emotions that came out of both dugouts, click here.
Regional assignments
The brackets are out. To see the complete regional tournaments across Kansas, click here.
Golf
City League championship
Coming into the final day of competition, Kapaun had to hold off Carroll to clinch the league title.
The Crusaders won by five strokes to win the team championship and added an individual crown to match.
Junior Jack Baker finished tied for the tournament's lowest score at 74 with East's Shamir Khan. No Kapaun golfer finished with more than 80 strokes.
To see the full results, click here.
AVCTL I championship
Salina Central is divisional champion.
After posting a 156-stroke team score, the Mustangs held off Hutchinson by four for the team title.
Although the Salthawks couldn't capture the team championship, Max Ontjes won the individual title with a nine-hole 32.
To see the full results, click here.
AVCTL II championship
With Andover missing its top golfer, the crosstown rival stole the show after a strong performance.
Andover Central won the league title by 14 strokes over the Trojans and took the sweep as Peyton Wilson took the individual championship with a 73.
To see the full results, click here.
AVCTL III championship
The Bullpups took the team title on Tuesday.
McPherson beat El Dorado by two strokes to win the AVCTL III championship.
Augusta's Drew Hess posted the lowest recorded score with a nine-hole 42.
To see the full results, click here.
AVCTL IV championship
Wellington completed the sweep Tuesday.
The Crusaders won the AVCTL IV team and individual titles. The group beat Andale by five strokes and Blake Saffell posted the lowest recorded score with a nine-hole 38.
To see the full results, click here.
Regional tournaments
A week out from state tournaments, regional tournaments have begun.
To see the full tournament listings, click here.
To view the league champions from last week, read here.
