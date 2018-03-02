Carroll bowler makes name for himself with 5A individual title

All Dillon Malone wanted was a top five finish at Friday’s Class5-1A boys bowling tournament.
Malone, a Carroll senior, was the one at the front of the pack, winning the individual title with a 672-pin series at Northrock Lanes.
Malone finished seventh in 2017.
“I wanted to make sure I put in the work to make sure that people take notice of me,” he said. “Sometimes I feel like they don’t take notice of me, so I wanted to prove that hard work can take you a long ways.”
Malone easily could have been out of the top 20 though. During his first game, he had trouble pulling the ball because of a tough oil pattern on the lanes. He finished with 172 pins.
He was tied for 19th.
Malone switched his ball. After the switch, he started picking up on the pattern and his scores shot up.
Carroll coach Ron Horsch said the move was all Malone.
“He knows this game – he knows this game well,” Horsch said. “I just gotta stay out of his way.”
Malone bowled a 246 in game 2 and a 254 in the final game, two of the top three scores at the meet.
Carroll finished third in the team scores, behind Great Bend and champion Topeka West. A year ago, the Eagles finished eighth.
Malone and Horsch said this season the group meshed better than in years past. Carroll won its home tournament for the first time in school history this season, and Malone said the group chemistry undoubtedly helped the Eagles to success in 2018.
“It’s amazing; we’ve had an amazing year,” he said. “We’ve gotten a medal basically any chance we could. I love my teammates.”
Still, Malone said each of the Carroll bowlers is more concerned with the team placement than any individual accomplishment. Horsch said with the foundation this year’s seniors left, the future is bright at Carroll.
“The class that’s following this is pretty good,” Horsch said. “If these guys learn from this and take that forward, I expect a lot of the same.”
Team: Topeka West 3217, Great Bend 3205, Bishop Carroll 3132, Shawnee Heights 3005, Salina South 2899, McPherson 2866, Wichita Heights 2834, Mulvane 2824, KC Turner 2668, Topeka Seaman 2657, Lansing 2533, Mill Valley 2342.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Dillon Malone, Carroll 672; 2. Bryce Moore, Great Bend 643; 3. Parker Tippin, Carroll 642; 4. Jordan Freed, Topeka West 640; 5. Jordan Black, Great Bend 640; 6. Kyle Miller, Salina South 632; 7. Dylan Tidwell, Topeka West 621; 8. Alec Roberts, Great Bend 620; 9. Tyler Lovegren, De Soto 620; 10. Peyton Montgomery, Eisenhower 607.
