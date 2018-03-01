Childhood friends help Northwest boys to state championship

Not all high school bowlers compete year-round, but Northwest has two boys who do, and they have been bowling together for 10 years.
Freshman Brandon Bonta and junior Gabriel Alvarez finished second and third Thursday at the Class 6A boys bowling tournament at Northrock lanes. Their performances elevated Northwest to first in the team standings.
Alvarez said to win a state team championship is special enough, but to win it alongside his childhood friend is a memory he won’t forget.
Alvarez grew up in a bowling family. His aunt owns an a bowling center in Newton, so he was practically raised in the lanes. When he began competing, he met Bonta.
They have won countless events and even a doubles national title. A state championship ranks toward the top of their accomplishments, Bonta said.
“We’ve bowled together basically our entire careers,” he said. “So it’s always fun to bowl with people you know. The first day of tryouts, I didn’t know anybody except Gabe, so this is really special.”
Coach Jodi Floyd said the grind made this year’s team special.
“They won City League; they won regionals, and they won state, and it wasn’t a given in any of them,” Floyd said.
Northwest beat Washburn Rural by 130 pins, but the race was close. After the first individual games, Rural had a healthy lead. After the second, Northwest had gone on top slightly despite Alvarez’s uncharacteristic 187-pin game.
That’s when the Grizzlies lost track of the standings.
“I didn’t know we had it wrapped up until they announced it,” Alvarez said. “We were trying to keep track, but late on, I was like, ‘I’m just gonna bowl.’ ”
Bowling in a zone is nothing new for Alvarez. His posture and mannerisms were businesslike. Floyd said his focus makes him dangerous.
Alvarez bowled a 674 series, and that was not even close to his best. Just a week ago at the Dodge City regional meet, he hit 729.
Still, even using his regional score, Alvarez would have finished third. His teammate was in another realm.
Bonta finished with a 746 series, more than 100 pins better than he did at the regional meet. Floyd said their placement correlated with their work habits and commitment all year.
Bonta and Alvarez travel across the U.S. for tournaments.
“Sometimes our other bowlers will say, ‘Gosh, they’re so good,’ ” Floyd said. “And I say, ‘Yes, but do you know why? It’s because of how hard they work.’ ”
Alvarez said his personal competition with Bontakeeps them trending upward. Their record against each other is probably about even, Alvarez said. Thursday, Bonta just got the better end.
Derby’s Matthew Hedden finished fourth with a 651-pin series.
They were in an elite category atop the standings; Washburn Rural’s Blake Massey put together an almost perfect series.
Massey opened the tournament with a 300 in the game 1. He followed it up with a 230 and finished with a 265 for a 795 series. He was on pace for another 300 until the eighth frame.
“It was his day out there, and there’s nothing you can really do about it,” Alvarez said. “The first couple games, I was a little worried because he just kept stringing them together.”
Massey took the individual title after finishing last among his teammates at the regional meet. But Northwest showed its depth in the team portion.
“We’ve got two excellent bowlers and four really good seniors,” Floyd said. “Each one of them has stepped up at different times, and it has just been really special to watch them because they’re not superstars. They’ve had to work as a team.”
Northwest has a rich bowling history. In 2017, the Grizzlies didn’t even qualify for the state tournament after finishing 12 pins from first the year before.
Northwest has now won four boys Class 6A titles, and Floyd has been coach for all of them. Floyd said this is it for her, retiring from teaching and coaching after 2018. After her team was announced champion for likely the last time, she fought back the tears.
“I asked the boys to please send me out with a bang,” Floyd said. “And they did.”
Team: Wichita Northwest 3179, Washburn Rural 3049, Olathe East 2859, Campus 2850, Derby 3715, Junction City 2680, Manhattan 2671, Olathe Northwest 2633, SM South 2580.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Blake Massey, Washburn Rural 795; 2. Brandon Bonta, W. Northwest 746; 3. Gabriel Alvarez, W. Northwest 674; 4. Matthew Hedden, Derby 651; 5. Tyler Gromlovits, Junction City 607; 6. Devon Urbano, W. North 600; 7. Ryan Burton, Dodge City 586; 8. Curtis Miller, W. Northwest 560; 9. Jayden Dewey, SM South 558; 10. Triston Lundberg, Olathe East 555.
