The top Wichita-area bowlers at the state tournaments this week

State high school bowling tournaments are Thursday and Friday, and several Wichita-area bowlers will be helping lead the charge toward a championship.
Here are the top bowlers to keep an eye on:
Class 6A, Thursday at Northrock Lanes, Wichita
Wichita Northwest enters as one of the favorites to take the team title, and much of the Grizzlies’ ambitions ride on the combination of junior Gabe Alvarez and freshman Brandon Bonta. They finished first and fifth at the Dodge City regional with a 1,355 combined score – 41 percent of Northwest’s total.
Derby’s Matthew Hedden, a senior, finished second at the Dodge City regional with a 679 score. He was one of three to score more than 200 in each of the three games.
Addison Herzberg is the top girls bowler in Class 6A. A senior at East, Herzberg bowled a 721 in three games at the Lawrence regional, helping the Aces to a second-place finish. Only Alvarez bowled a higher combined score over three games than Herzberg, among boys and girls at all regionals. She has signed to bowl at Wichita State.
Much like Northwest on the boys side, Campus has a strong combination at the top of its lineup with freshman Piper Reams and sophomore Rebecca Herd. Together, they finished third and fourth at the Dodge City regional with a 1,205 combined score. Campus finished second at the regional meet to Garden City.
Class 5-1A, Friday at Northrock Lanes, Wichita
Carroll senior Parker Tippin finished first among all regional tournaments with 715 pins. Tippin posted the highest score of any game with 278 in game 3 of the regional. He scored more than 20 percent of Carroll’s team total en route to a first-place finish at the regional for the Eagles.
Heights’ Silas Limes checked in at No. 6 at the Mulvane regional. Limes finished with 647 pins, second most among all Class 5-1A freshmen.
Mulvane senior Kael Titus was just behind Limes at the regional meet, finishing seventh with 646 pins. Titus helped Mulvane finish second, 10 pins behind Carroll.
The Carroll girls also finished atop the Mulvane regional. Senior Ryleigh Chaffin and junior Laura Seiler were much of the reason. They finished first and second in the regional. Chaffin scored almost 100 pins better than the third-place finisher.
At the Great Bend regional, Buhler’s Jaiden Montandon finished first with 571 pins. She helped the Crusaders keep pace with Salina South atop the team standings and will be needed again to compete with Carroll on Friday.
