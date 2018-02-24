6A wrestling: South’s Kasdon Arehart wins a second crown

A year ago, South senior Kasdon Arehart notched his first Class 6A championship at 220 pounds on his birthday.

This year’s state finals didn’t fall on his birthday, but Arehart had plenty to celebrate, capturing the 285-pound weight class with a 7-1 decision over Dodge City’s Evan Darville in a match that went to three extra periods.

Arehart had to conquer Dodge City wrestlers for both state titles, but Saturday he was giving up some weight to Darville. A year ago, Arehart scored a majority decision triumph over Dodge’s Marcos Fisher.

As in last year’s 6A heavyweight match, when Northwest’s Joey Gilbertson edged out a Garden City’s Benny Hernandez in extra time, 3-2, points were at a premium Saturday, but Arehart waged a determined battle, finally breaking through in the sixth period.

“I have nothing but my coaches and teammates to thank,” Arehart said. “I can wrestle with the little guys, they’ll push me, then get up to the 220 and they’ll push me.”

Arehart was giving up quite a few pounds Saturday.

“I was weighing about 265, got sick, now I’m back down to about 250, 245,” he said. “He’s a big guy, (and) he’s a good wrestler, too.”

The low-scoring periods early were tight, but Arehart said he was banking on his endurance to carry him through.

“I knew I had enough stamina to get by,” said Arehart, who will wrestle at Fort Hays State next year. “That’s what we worked on all this last week.”

South coach Brian Westhoff, who had three other wrestlers in the finals, noted how the match was close all the way to the end, when Arehart put on a flurry in the third extra period.

“We knew it was going to be close,” he said. “We were hoping to get in on some leg attacks early, and get some takedowns. That didn’t happen exactly how we wanted, but we finished at the end.”

South High’s Kasdon Arehart celebrates his second state title Saturday. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Darville’s weight advantage was not lost on the South coach.

“He’s every bit of 285,” Westhoff said. “I’m guessing (Darville outweighed Arehart) about 20 pounds or so.

“It was a great win, and we’ll take it.”

Winning state titles at both 220 and 285 makes it even more special, Westhoff said.

“That’s an elite group,” he said. “I’m glad that he’s a part of that.”

South finished sixth in the team standings. Olathe North won the title.

Later in the program, South wrestlers fell short of titles at 138 and 145 pounds. Asiel Flores (35-3) dropped a 6-5 decision to Olathe North senior Jevon Parrish (52-2). At 145, sophomore Malachi Karibo dropped a 6-4 decision to another Olathe North senior, Javier Contreras.

Gates claims second straight title – Like Arehart, Hutchinson senior Brian Gates showed that a higher weight class wasn’t an obstacle. Gates pinned Manhattan sophomore Tate Sauder at 4:58, winning the 113 state title after taking the 106 class last year.

Gates, though he enjoyed the 113 crown, said the 106 championship is still a little more cherished.

“Last year was sweeter because I came back from taking second and then winning it,” he said. “Last year was a lot sweeter.”

Derby wrestlers edged out for fourth – Derby had three wrestlers in the finals, and junior Triston Wills emerged as a champion at 160. The Panthers finished with 140.5 team points, nosed out by defending 6A champion Manhattan’s 142.5. Olathe North (151) was first, slipping past Washburn Rural (149.5).

It just came down to a few points, Derby coach Bill Ross said.

“That’s the closest 6A state tournament we’ve had around here in several years,” Ross said. “We win a match here or there, it could have been a different outcome.

“But we don’t make excuses. We’re going to go back to the drawing board. We’ve got 12 state qualifiers coming back (and) we’ve got six state placers coming back. We do things the right way, and eventually it’s going to come.”

Wills (38-3), third a year ago at 145, scored a 6-4 decision over Manhattan’s Jake Harper for the 160 title.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” Wills said. “(Harper) is a great opponent. It took a lot of hard work and a game plan to beat him.

“Now, I guess I’ve got a target on my back, so I’m ready for the challenge.”

Ross isn’t worried about any target on Wills.

“He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached, and he’s got a lot of heart,” Ross said. “He’ll be back ready to go.”

Derby’s Brandon Becker (132) and Cade Lindsey (152) were runners-up in their respective divisions. Becker fell, 2-1, to Washburn Rural’s Gunnar Murray; Lindsey was nipped by Manhattan’s Bubba Wilson, 3-2. Wilson was runner-up at 132 a year ago.

Andrade gets runner-up at 120 – Southeast senior Jose Andrade fell short in his bid for a state title at 120 pounds. He was pinned at 3:11 by Olathe North sophomore Keegan Slyter, who was runner-up to Gates at 106 a year ago.

Still, Southeast assistant coach Jacob Gamble said Andrade should be proud of his season, which ended 31-4.

Andrade got off to a furious start, taking the offensive to Slyter, but by the end of the period, Slyter was erasing a 2-0 deficit, leading 3-2 after the opening period. He scored three more points before getting the pin.

“He got into a position and couldn’t get out of it, got it sucked in a little bit tighter,” Gamble said.