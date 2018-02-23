Class 5A wrestling: Storylines that stole the show during Day 1

Goddard holds a 62-point lead, but there were several key moments that turned eyes away from the Lions’ dominance.

Here are some notes from the first day of the Class 5A wrestling tournament at Hartman Arena:

Valley Center bringing a lot of sting

Valley Center’s Tony Caldwell dropped to his knees and put his hands over his face.

He had the body language of a loss but the emotion of a Class 5A final berth. Caldwell beat KC Schlagle senior Tylen Wallace by pin in 2 minutes, 36 seconds, to clinch the semifinal win. Wallace was the No. 1 heavyweight in the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings.

Caldwell, a sophomore, was 32-9 entering the tournament.

He put the cap on an outstanding day for the Hornets. Valley Center put four wrestlers into the finals, including cousins Dallas and Tyler Boone. Dallas had never placed at state, and Tyler had never done better than third.

“I knew he would do it,” Tyler said of his cousin. “I had faith in him. He wrestles hard. I expected him to make it to the final.”

Before them, sophomore Devin Gomez clinched his spot in the 138-pound final. He beat Salina South’s Brenner Vogan with a sudden victory 5-3 decision.

Gomez wasn’t pleased with his performance, giving up points late that made it close. Still, Gomez said he is on course to achieve his childhood dream of winning a state title, highlighted with a quote he lives by.

“ ‘I just want to be the best in the world, ever; is that too much to ask?’ ” Gomez said. “I know it’s too much to ask if I don’t work for it, and I’ve been working as hard as I can.”

Valley Center finished Friday with the widest margin between its seedings and its place finishes among all Class 5A and 6A schools at 24. Goddard was the next highest with an 18-point margin.

Three-peat is waiting

Some may not like it, but three straight is possible Saturday.

In their third meeting this season, Kapaun 120-pounder Michael Spangler went to work against Aquinas’ Bret Minor. Spangler, a two-time state champ, jumped to a 5-0 lead midway through the second period and held on for an 8-5 victory.

There was some controversy though. In the first period, Minor tried to stand out of the down position, and Spangler’s leg came down on Minor’s right knee, which forced injury time.

After that, the crowd was against Spangler.

“Being able to go back-to-back-to-back is hard,” Spangler said. “After you win one, everyone’s gunning for you. After you win two, everyone’s thinking, ‘OK, we can’t let him win a third.’

“All the guys that are trying to gun for you are on the same team. No one’s really rooting for you but you.”

Unbeaten freshman loses

Kyle Haas was 46-0.

After meeting Salina Central’s 182-pounder, Taylon Peters, in the semifinal, the Maize freshman was 46-1. Peters won a 4-3 decision, but some might put an asterisk next to his victory.

Haas went to ground in the second period and landed awkwardly on his right knee. After injury time, he still wasn’t confident. Haas looked to his coaches and pointed at his knee. He shook his head.

Second later, Peters earned a takedown that led to a 4-3 decision and clinched the Mustangs’ long finals berth.

“If his knee was actually hurt, then I feel bad about winning like that, but at the end of the day, you just have to wrestle through it, and a win is a win,” Peters said.

Peters’ dad was in the corner. The coach of the Mustangs, Shannon Peters said watching his son make the Class 5A finals was “one of the greatest moments as a dad.”

Goddard on another level

Maize sent seven into the semifinals, tied for the most of any Class 5A or 6A school except one.

Goddard sent nine.

The Lions proved their class Friday, and it started and finished quickly with its stars. Of those nine semifinalists, six will take the mat in the championship matches.

Goddard finished day 1 with 15 pins, five more than the next-highest total, Valley Center. The average pin time was 1:40.

Junior 170-pounder Troy Fisher led the way. He finished with three pins in three matches in 2:46 combined — or one every 54 seconds.

The Lions are still alive, including consolations, in every bracket they are competing in, so the margin of Goddard’s projected victory will likely continue to widen.