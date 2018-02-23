Class 6A wrestling: Southeast’s Jose Andrade will wrestle for a title at 120 pounds

Southeast senior Jose Andrade made sure history didn’t repeat itself Friday.
Andrade will be the Buffaloes’ sole representative in Saturday’s Class 6A wrestling finals after scoring a 5-2 triumph over Olathe South’s Dallas Koelzer in Friday’s 120 pound semifinals.
Andrade got the victory by outscoring the taller Koelzer 3-1 in the final period, and improved to 30-3 on the season. Standing in the way of a state title is Olathe North sophomore Keegan Slyter (39-7).
It has been a battle for Andrade, assistant coach Jacob Gamble said.
“Last year, he had a little bit of a disappointment in the state tournament,” Gamble said. “He didn’t hit the podium, and you could tell in the offseason, he took it upon himself, he did what he needed to do to get himself prepared physically and mentally.
“He’s a strong, strong kid. He’s a great wrestler; he’s got great hips, great balance. With the combination of the disappointment from last year and his determination this year, I think it’s kind of a culmination that’s coming together for him. I really, really believe he’s going to be a state champion (Saturday).
“Last year left a bad taste in his mouth, and he’s ready to go eat some steak.”
Andrade said Koelzer was formidable in the semifinal.
“He’s a tough kid,” Andrade said.
He said he likes the way the season has played out this year.
“Better than I expected, really,” Andrade said. “I had a couple of losses I shouldn’t have lost (but) I just came back from them.”
Andrade, who has been wrestling for nine years, is wrestling at 120 for the second straight year after competing at 113 as a freshman and sophomore.
Gamble said though small in stature, Andrade has a big role for the Southeast squad.
“We had a lot of young, young guys (last year), guys that hadn’t had a lot of experience wrestling,” he said. “Some of them pick it up quickly, others are a little slower because there’s a lot to learn. But they worked hard, they really worked hard.”
Derby, South wrestlers in finals: Derby senior Brandon Becker, long after his semifinal, was jogging as he watched his teammates, almost prepared to have his final immediately.
Becker defeated South senior Rocky Sisco with a quick pin at 1:46 to advance to the 132 final against Gunnar Murray of Washburn Rural.
The Becker-Sisco semifinal was a coincidental match of wrestlers who were Derby teammates a year ago. Sisco had a takedown for a 2-0 lead before Becker got the pin at 1:46.
“We got into a little fast scramble, so I cradled him up and put him on his back. It was one of those ‘bam-bam’ kind of moments,” Becker said.
The two had faced off at regionals, when Becker won by decision.
South advanced four of five semifinalists: Kasdon Arehart at 285, Payton Collins at 220, Malachi Karibo at 145, and Asiel Flores at 138.
Derby teammates Cade Lindsey at 152 and Triston Wills at 160, both juniors, also advanced to Saturday’s finals. Lindsey used a late takedown to triumph over Olathe Northwest’s Kavin Kalantari, 4-2, and Wills advanced with a 5-2 decision over Gardner-Edgerton’s Jensen McDermott.
Freshman Cason Lindsey fell in the semifinal to Campus junior Kale McCraken, who used a late takedown for a 5-2 victory.
“We knew the ability was there; we just had to put a quality match together,” Colts coach Jim Dryden said. “He had beaten (McCraken) twice this year, but we put a game plan together, we stuck with it, and it worked out real well for us.”
