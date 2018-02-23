Arkansas City’s Marcus Robinson will get a shot at fourth wrestling title

Arkansas City senior Marcus Robinson beat Andover Central’s Bryant Page 17-6 in the 138-pound semifinals Friday at the Class 4A wrestling tournament in Salina, putting Robinson one match from becoming a four-time state champion.
Robinson beat Bre Douglas of Paola by technical fall in the first round, then had a 15-3 major decision over Brynton Crews of McPherson in the quarterfinals. Robinson will wrestle Korbin Riedel of Tonganoxie in Saturday’s championship match.
Robinson’s three previous titles were in Class 5A. He won at 106 as a freshman, 113 as a sophomore and 126 as a junior.
Robinson is one of six Ark City wrestlers who reached the finals in their weight classes.
Never miss a local story.
Arkansas City was in first place after the semifinals with 141 points. Andover Central was second with 89. Andover Central will have three wrestlers in title bouts: Griffin Baker (106), Trig Tennant (120) and Gunnar Gentzler (132).
Comments