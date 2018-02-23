Friday’s high school wrestling semifinal results

Class 6A
At Hartman Arena
Team scores: Olathe North 112, Manhattan 110.5, Wichita South 106, Derby 98.5, Washburn Rural 93.5, Olathe South 68.5, Campus 63, Hutchinson 58, Garden City 54.5, BV Northwest 50, Dodge City 49, Gardner-Edgerton 44.5, Free State 38, Olathe Northwest 37, Wichita Northwest 25, Junction City 24, Blue Valley 22, Wichita Southeast 22, Lawrence 17, SM East 16, Harmon 9, SM West 8, Wichita West 8, BV North 7, Olathe East 7, Topeka 7, SM Northwest 6.5, SM North 5, Wichita East 4.
Semifinals
106: Kale McCraken, Campus, dec. Cason Lindsey, Derby, 7-3. Bishop Murray, Washburn Rural, dec. Caden Howard, Olathe Northwest, 5-3.
113: Tate Sauder, Manhattan, pinned Silas Pineda, Garden City, 3:10. Brian Gates, Hutchinson, pinned Couy Weil, Dodge City, :53.
120: Jose Andrade, W. Southeast, dec. Dallas Koelzer, Olathe South, 5-2. Keegan Slyter, Olathe North, pinned Joshua Pence, Manhattan, :21.
126: Jace Koelzer, Olathe South, tech fall Austin Jenkins, Washburn Rural, 21-4, 3:57. Jacob Holt, Garden City, dec. Izaiah Delvalle, Hutchinson, 3-2.
132: Gunnar Murray, Washburn Rural, dec. Max Bazan, Junction City, 3-1. Brandon Becker, Derby, pinned Rocky Sisco, W. South, 1:46.
138: Asiel, W. South, pinned Ja’Relle Dye, Lawrence, 1:46. Jevon Parrish, Olathe North, maj. dec. Logan Roether, Junction City, 17-3.
145: Malachi Karibo, W. South, maj. dec. Ja’Melle Dye, Lawrence, 14-4. Javier Contreras, Olathe North, dec. Elijah Jacobs, Free State, 4-3.
152: Bubba Wilson, Manhattan, pinned Conner Greig, Gardner-Edgerton, 3:45. Cade Lindsey, Derby, dec. Kavian Kalantan, Olathe Northwest, 4-1.
160: Jalin Harper, Manhattan, dec. Alex Totta, Blue Valley, 5-0. Triston Wills, Derby, dec. Jensen McDermott, Gardner-Edgerton, 5-2.
170: Terrell Garraway, Olathe North, maj. dec. Preston Williams, Washburn Rural, 9-1. Brycen Schroeder, Campus, dec. Garrett Parks, BV Northwest, 10-8.
182: Riley Smith, Hutchinson, dec. Vince Vehige, Topeka, 5-2. Nick Jouret, Olathe South, pinned Clarence Miller, SM East, 1:01.
195: Gavin Carter, Washburn Rural, dec. Robert Houston, Manhattan, 7-1. Jared Cruz, BV Northwest, dec. Elijah Denmark, Free State, 14-12.
220: Jackson Flowers, Gardner-Edgerton, pinned Josh Carter, W. Northwest, 3:30. Payton Collins, W. South, dec. Christian Schlepp, Manhattan, 7-3.
285: Kasdon Arehart, W. South, pinned Hunter Christensen, Manhattan, 1:07. Evan Darville, Dodge City, dec. Marcus Hicks, W. Northwest, 5-3.
Class 5A
At Hartman Arena
Top 10 team scores: Goddard 173.5, Valley Center 111.5, Maize 100, Mill Valley 86.5, Newton 76.5, BV Southwest 74, Aquinas 55.5, Shawnee Heights 52.5, Schlagle 51.5, Kapaun 44.5, Carroll 40, Emporia 36, Salina Central 30, Liberal 29, Turner 27, Great Bend 26, Lansing 24.5, Andover 16, Leavenworth 16, St. James 16, Salina South 15.5, Wichita Heights 15, Eisenhower 12.5, Maize South 9, Pittsburg 9, Highland Park 4, Olathe West 3, Seaman 3, Topeka West 3.
Semifinals
106: Jason Henschel, Goddard, tech fall Junior Camacho, Maize, 16-1, 5:32. Zach Keal, Mill Valley, tech fall Ian Demoss, Maize South, 16-1, 4:14.
113: Lucas Glover, Goddard, dec. Levi Buckridge, Emporia, 6-1. Grant Treaster, Newton, maj. dec. Drew Liles, Great Bend, 3-1.
120: Michael Spangler, Kapaun, dec. Bret Minor, Aquinas, 8-5. Brandon Madden, BV Southwest, maj. dec. Hartwell Taylor, Leavenworth, 9-1.
126: Mason Turner, KFS tech fall Joseph Dennison, BV Southwest, 16-0, 5:29. Jared Simma, Aquinas, dec. Mike Turkali, Valley Center, 4-2.
132: Aidan Campbell, Maize, dec. George Weber, Great Bend, 5-2. Logan Pirl, Goddard, maj. dec. Bryson Markovich, Mill Valley, 12-4.
138: Devin Onwugbufor, Maize, dec. Joseph Irwin, Lansing, 6-5. Devin Gomez, Valley Center, dec. Brenner Vogan, Salina South, 5-3.
145: Dallas Boone, Valley Center, dec. Nolan Craine, Goddard, 6-1. Conner Ward, Mill Valley, maj. dec. Aevodric Gilkey, W. Heights, 13-0.
152: Jarrett Bendure, Mill Valley, dec. Trevor Dopps, Goddard, 2-1. Duwayne Villalpando, Maize, dec. Dylan Williams, Emporia, 8-7.
160: Garrett Lange, Goddard, pinned Chase Ramirez, Valley Center, :43. Jake Patterson, Shawnee Heights, dec. Chase Gumeringer, Andover, 14-10.
170: Troy Fisher, Goddard, pinned Chase Reynolds, Shawnee Heights, :53. Tyler Boone, Valley Center, dec. Talon Fitzmier, Maize, 8-2.
182: Austin Andres, Goddard, dec. Cade Lautt, St. James, 3-2. Taylor Peters, Salina Central, dec. Kyle Haas, Maize, 4-3.
195: Wyatt Hendrickson, Newton, pinned Cameron Bates, Turner, :32. Brady Bockover, Carroll, dec. Anthony Gaona, Aquinas, 7-6.
220: Cyle Gautshi, Newton, dec. Trenton Willert, Goddard, 3-2. Cordel Duhart, BV Southwest, dec. Jacob Quiggle, Maize, 3-2.
285: Tony Caldwell, Valley Center, pinned Tylen Wallace, Schlagle, 2:36. Elwin Trejo, Liberal, pinned Nick Lowe, Kapaun, 4:27.
Class 4A
At Salina
Team scores: Arkansas City 141, Andover Central 89, Bonner Springs 73.5, Tonganoxie 58, El Dorado 57.5, Burlington 50, McPherson 48, Holton 43, Abilene 32, Basehor Linwood 40, Prairie View 39, Paola 29, Winfield 28, Rose Hill 26, Spring Hill 26, Chanute 25, Pratt 25, Marysville 25, Augusta 22, Wamego 21, Andale 19, Columbus 19, Concordia 15, Louisburg 14.5, Clearwater 14, Bishop Miege 14, Frontenac 9, Holcomb 7.5, Wellington 7, Buhler 6, Piper 6, Anderson County 5, Hays 5, Mulvane 4, Ottawa 4, Chapman 3, Fort Scott 3, Larned 3, Santa Fe Trail 3, Ulysses 3, Atchison 2, Eudora 2, Nickerson 2, Rock Creek 2, Baldwin 1, Hugoton 1, Trinity Academy 1.
Semifinals
106: Cruz Lara, Bonner Springs, dec. Rhett Koppes, Clay Center 4-1; Griffin Baker, Andover Central dec. Dawson Lamberd, Basehor-Linwood 7-2.
113: Kael Pappan, Ark City maj. dec. William Stroda, Abilene 9-1; Preston Martin, Paola dec. Kyle Sackett, Rose Hill 6-0.
120: Rhett Edmondson, McPherson dec. Josh Patch, Andover Central 6-0; Trig Tennant, Ark City pinned Evan Totty, Burlington 3:41.
126: Gabe Buckbee, Ark City, maj. dec. Kolby Roush, Holton 12-4; Jake Patch, Andover Central dec. Blake Leiszler, Concordia 6-5.
132: Gunnar Gentzler, Andover Central dec. Trevor Casteel, Abilene 4-3; Noah Nemmer, Spring Hill dec. Collin Pavlacka, Andals 9-6.
138: Marcus Robinson, Ark City maj. dec. Bryant Page, Andover Central 17-6; Korbin Riedel, Tonganoxie dec. Darryl Rylant, Clearwater 5-3.
145: Jake Beeson, Ark City pinned Joe Tapia, Bonner Springs 2:53; Kadence Riner, Pratt dec. Cael Johnson, Burlington 5-3.
152: Montez Robinson, Ark City dec. Gage Leedy, Chanute 4-3; Scott Radke, McPherson dec. Gad Huseman, Tonganoxie 8-2.
160: Gavin Cullor, Prairie View tiebreaker Storm Slupianek, Marysville 6-1; Brett Bober, Burlington maj. dec. Dante Rodd, Andover Central 15-1.
170: Jim Trowbridge, Basehor-Linwood maj. dec. Zach Porter, Columbus 12-1; Justin Hand, Tonganoxie dec. Trai Warburton, Bonner Springs 5-3.
182: Trey Hoerner, Abilene dec. Joey Ewalt, Prairie View 3-0; Owen Braungardt, Winfield maj. dec. Chase Thrush, Rose Hill 9-0.
195: Gavin Ware, Clay Center, pinned Nathan Kaufman, Frontenac :44; Braden Morgan, El Dorado tech fall Chanz Gerlemann, Prairie View 16-0.
220: Caleb Willis, Bonners Springs dec. Cole Edwards, Augusta 11-7; Cameron Hunt, El Dorado pinned Qualin Powell, Chaute 5:54.
285: Tyler Patrick, Wamego sudden vic. Sean Ryan, Miege 3-1; Kyler Tannahill, Holton dec. Ethan Shackelford, Andale 8-2.
Class 3-2-1A
At Hays
Top 10 team scores: Scott City 80.5, Hoxie 62, Hosington 57.5, Smith Center 53.5, Silver Lake 50, Eureka 45.5, Wabaunsee 43, Marion 42, Phillipsburg 37, Riverside 36, Plainville 35.5, Goodland 35, Wellsville 34, Rossville 33.5, Riley County 32, Colby 29.5, Minneapolis 28, Norton 28, Sabetha 26, Cimarron 25. Hill City 24.5, Beloit 24, Fredonia 23, Lakin 20, Caney Valley 18, St. Marys 17.5, Osborne 15, Oskaloosa 15, Ell-Saline 11, Doniphan West 11, Chaparral 10, Douglass 10, Pleasant Ridge 10, St. Francis 10, Oberlin 9.5, Cherryvale 8, Atwood 7, Mission Valley 7, Southeast-Saline 7, Humboldt 7, Rock Hills 7, Russell 7, Republic County 6.5, Chase County 6, Bluestem 6, Perry-Lecompton 5, Remington 5, Bennington 4, Ellis 4, Leoti 4, Royal Valley 4, Lyons 4, Jayhawk-Linn 4, Osage City 4, Uniontown 4, Ellsworth 3, St. John's Military 3, White City 3, Oakley 2.5, Central Heights 2, Sterling 2, Atchison County 1, WaKeeney 1.
Semifinals
106: Kendall Beitz, Eureka, maj. dec. Aaron Lenker, Phillipsburg 13-2; Alec Segarra, Hill City, maj. dec. Trevor Ragland, Pleasant Ridge 12-4.
113: Kolby Beitz, Eureka, dec. Ashten Dodson, Douglass 9-2; Ryan Ware, Wellsville, pinned Zack Sherman, Hoxie 5:53.
120: Hunter Reddick, Fredonia, dec. Anthony King, St. Marys 9-8; Jacob Sisson, Phillipsburg, dec. Blayne Harris, Beloit 8-5.
126: Justus McDaniel, Scott City, pinned Ethan Ewing, Wellsville 1:12; Jordan Priddy, Silver Lake dec. Kel Grafel, Oberlin 6-2.
132: Kaden Wren, Scott City dec. Josh Lenker, Phillipsburg 3-2; Riley Tubbs, Wabaunsee dec. Ryan Johnson, Norton 9-6.
138: Luke Richard, Riley County dec. Dawson Ensign, Goodland 5-2; Kolby Droegemeier, Wabaunsee dec. Zane Stanton, Caney Valley 9-6.
145: Dayton Porsch, Hoxie pinned Spencer Heise, Osborne 3:46; Scott Resler, Riverside dec. Johhney Perez, Lakin 6-1.
152: Christopher Ball, Hoisington maj. dec. Sean Rall 11-0; Colton Hutchinson, Smith Center pinned Zane Colson, Rock Hills 3:59.
160: Jordan Finnesy, Plainville, dec. Zeb Speer, Doniphan West 7-2; Isaiah Luellen, Rossville sudden vic. Jarret Jurgens, Scott City 12-10.
170: Wyatt Hayes, Scott City tech. fall Kory Finley, Colby 19-2; Gable Howerton, Silver Lake maj. dec. Sean Urban, Hoisington 10-2.
182: Wyatt Pedigo, Hoisington dec. Jared Miller, Oskaloosa 8-2; Troy Vilalpando, Minneapolis dec. Tevin Petrie, Norton 5-2.
195: Josh Seabolt, Cimarron maj. dec. Ryan Junkermeier, Plainville 12-3; Tyler Palic, Marion, pinned Nick Davenport, Ell Saline 3:09.
220: Luis Ledesma, Goodland dec. Charlie Nordquist, Marion 7-2; Chris Cox, Hoxie dec. Trayton Doyle, St. Francis 3-1.
285: Elliott Strahm, Sabetha sudden vic. Hadley Panzer, Lakin 3-1; Avery Hawkins, Smith Center pinned Jarret McLinden, Marion 2:00.
