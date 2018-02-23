Newton wrestlers pushing through state tournament after assistant coach’s death

Hartman Arena was quiet despite the thousands who stood inside.

The crowd held a moment of silence for Newton assistant wrestling coach J.J. Thaw. He was at Monday’s practice. Wednesday, he was found dead on his couch.

Somehow, Newton still managed to send three of its eight wrestlers into the Class 5A finals Friday.

“It was definitley a shocker for the kids,” coach Tommy Edgmon said. “But after a little bit of grief, we realized, ‘You know what, he loves wrestling so much. Now he’s watching us, so just keep that in mind.’ ”

The cause of Thaw’s death is undetermined. He had struggled with flu symptoms and a toe infection for the majority of the wrestling season. An autopsy is scheduled for early next week.

When Edgmon brought his team together before Wednesday’s practice, 195-pound semifinalist Wyatt Hendrickson said everyone had the same reaction.

“It was dead silent.”

Thaw was the name in wrestling around Newton. He was a Railers assistant for 15 years. He was there when Edgmon was a high schooler at Goddard. He was there after Edgmon graduated college and started coaching at Hays.

With Thaw’s experience, he became “an encyclopedia” for Newton wrestling, Edgmon said. He was the team’s representative at seeding meetings, a responsibility typically reserved for head coaches.

Thaw knew results, who beat who and when and where it happened. He wasn’t the only Thaw in wrestling. His brother, Justin, is a referee, and just like the Newton team, he was on the mats Friday.

All involved have used wrestling as their escape, Hendrickson said. With added motivation on their side, some of the Railers have turned heads.

Hendrickson was dominant on his way into the finals. He pinned all three of his competitors quickly, pushing his record to 35-1 this season.

Then there is Grant Treaster. He has had a similar season to Hendrickson, with a 35-2 record entering the tournament. He is one of the top seeds in the 113 field and reached the final with three wins Friday, and Thaw has been a big reason for that.

“We’ve talked about getting a chance at the state finals, so I knew that I had a shot,” Treaster said. “It’s just bad timing, but you just gotta think bout the good things and make him proud.”

Newton’s 220-pounder, Cyle Gautschi, was another of the semifinalists Friday. He was probably the most unlikely after dealing with a persistent hamstring injury for the past month.

After pinning his opening-round opponent, Gautschi faced Shawnee Heights’ Tristan Killman, who entered with a 29-7 record. Gautschi was 25-18.

In scouting with Thaw, Gautschi knew Killman excelled at his throwing, able to overpower his opponents. Gautschi tried to counter but was called for stalling early in the match. He had to claw into a sudden victory period.

In the extra period, Killman took his shot.

“I just reacted fast,” Gautschi said. “I got behind him, got my two, and I was pumped.”

He did the same thing in the semifinal Friday night, beating Goddard’s Trenton Willert 3-2 in the extra period.

Gautschi said there is definitely a connection between his win streak and Thaw’s death.

Thaw was about Gautschi’s weight. They sparred often and enjoyed each other’s company.

Gautschi had to fight off tears when he talked about his coach’s death.

“I might be in pain, but he would want me to fight through,” he said. “He would want me to win state.”

There is still a lot of confusion surrounding Thaw’s death, and Edgmon said it hasn’t set in yet that his long-time assistant has died.

Thaw’s reach in the community went beyond wrestling. He was a special education teacher at Newton, and he was always available for a talk in the halls.

But Friday at Hartman Arena was Thaw’s cathedral. It was where he wanted to be, and Gautschi said he had the best seat in the house.

“He’s up there watching,” he said.

Thaw’s funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday in Newton.