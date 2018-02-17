Area wrestling powers Goddard, Derby have successful days at regionals

Derby and Goddard won their regional wrestling tournaments on Saturday.

Their dominance signified “just another year,” but there are reasons this seasons’ squads are different.

Goddard pushed through every wrestler who took the mat over the weekend into the Class 5A tournament, while Derby sent 13 of its own into the Class 6A tournament, but two of those Panthers are out of their ideal weight.

Tyler Allen had wrestled one varsity match before the Class 6A regional at South. Derby hadn’t put a 195-pounder on the mat all season, and Allen was a typical 170-pounder.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

But before the regional, coach Bill Ross came to Allen with a proposition: Fill in at 195, qualify for the state tournament.

Despite losing his first bout, Allen had to win one match Saturday after a bye. He beat Junction City’s Arturo Chavez 13-3 and qualified for the Class 6A tournament starting Friday at Hartman Arena.

“He’s wrestlin’ with heart,” Ross said. “He’s giving up about 20 pounds, so he’s gotta rely on his technique, and he’s had a great tournament. He did what he did to get through.

“Can’t ask for a whole lot more than that.”

And at 220 pounds, Nik Self seemed an unlikely candidate.

At this time last year, Self was Derby’s 170-pounder. He saw a gap in the lineup and took his shot. Self took seventh at the regional tournament a year after he failed to qualify.

Ross said the 50 pounds came from maturation, and as he gained weight, he got better.

“I lifted over the summer with the football team, and I ate a lot,” Self said. “The most I had in one sitting was like five burgers, but I could probably eat more.”

In Class 5A, Goddard coach Brett Means said the program had its doubters after a hndful of seniors graduate from last year’s 6A champions.

Saturday, Goddard sent three underclassmen into individual title matches.

Sophomore Jason Henschel won by a 15-0 technical fall. Freshman Nolan Craine won a 5-2 decision. And sophomore Trevor Dropps lost a 6-4 decision.

“Our young kids, they don’t want to let the rest of the kids down, so they buy in,” Means said. “We’ve got a tradition over the last 10 years, and they want to be a part of it.”

Means said he isn’t ever confident in winning a state title until it happens, but said it’s certainly possible again.

And though Derby hasn’t won a state wrestling title since 1986, when current wrestlers Cason and Cade Lindsey’s dad was on the team, Ross said there is no reason the Panthers can’t take the Class 6A title.

“I got an old saying we live by, ‘If you’re busy patting yourself on your back for what you accomplished yesterday, you’re not accomplishing anything today,’ ” Ross said. “That keeps us hungry to try to win the thing. We’ve been knocking at the door, but we need to break it down.”

Goddard has won seven state titles since 2006, a measure Means said is a credit to the city’s youth wrestling program. And even with six underclassmen forced to contribute, Means said even if someone has an off day, someone else always seems to be there to pick up the slack.

“You add all that up, and we’ve got a lot of ingredients to make a good cake,” he said.