East’s Hugh McPherson breaks school record, wins 6A 100-yard freestyle

Hugh McPherson had two big things to work on in order to improve his performance in the 100-yard freestyle from Friday’s prelims at the Class 6A swimming championships.

First, sharpen his turns. The other?

“Simply not just swallowing a bunch of water really helps,” the East senior said. “I swallowed a lot yesterday.”

McPherson kept the water where it belonged and instead swallowed up the competition in Saturday’s 100 freestyle final. After qualifying third, McPherson took the lead early in the finals and never relinquished it, winning by .36 seconds in a school-record 46.18 seconds.

“It was a complete turnaround from yesterday,” McPherson said. “I worked on exploding out of my turns a lot more, which was something I struggled with yesterday. That third turn, I kind of looked around a little, saw some guys next to me and put my head down and went.”

McPherson’s head was down a little earlier in the meet, feeling the weight of East coming up just short by the slimmest of margins in the 200 medley relay. Top qualifiers by a wide margin in prelims, the Blue Aces were right in the hunt to deliver the title Saturday.

But McPherson neer could quite catch up with Blue Valley North anchor Sean North, who just out-touched him at the finish to give the Mustangs the win by .02 seconds 1:36.74 — a huge three-second drop from their qualifying time.

“I definitely wanted to make up for that,” McPherson said. “Being the anchor, there’s a lot of pressure on me. My teammates were telling me it was a whole team effort, but I kind of put it on myself. So there was motivation from that.”

McPherson also took third in the 200 individual medley in 1:54.46, more than a second behind champion Tarrin Fisher of Washburn Rural (1:53.01) and teamed with Jason Ooten, Earl Hwang and Sam Hutchinson for second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:12.73). Hutchinson finished fourth in the 100 backstroke (52.84) and Jack Quah was fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 59.57.

Ooten added a pair of top-eight individual finishes taking seventh in the 200 IM (2:01.14) and the 500 freestyle (4:55.78). Hwang was eighth in the 100 butterfly (54.74).

West’s David Garcia came up just short in his bid to capture the 50 freestyle title. Dueling Blue Valley’s Ryan Richards the entire way, Garcia couldn’t quite keep up with the top qualifier from Friday, taking second by .23 seconds in 21.49.

▪ By his own personal standards, Saturday’s diving finals did not go as planned for North’s Miguel Bernal.

“I think I was letting nerves get to me,” Bernal said. “I was having a rough time.”

Fortunately for Bernal, a rough day in his mind didn’t prevent him from accomplishing his goal of becoming a state champion. Entering the finals with a slim .70-point lead over Olathe Northwest’s Bradley Davis, Bernal was not only able to maintain the margin, but expand on it, taking the 6A state diving gold medal with a score of 412.65 points — 4.95 points better than Davis.

Degree of difficulty set Bernal apart. So while he may not have hit them all as he would have liked, the scores were still good enough.

“On my inward double I was under; I opened up too soon,” Bernal said. “I just got a little excited. On my two-and-a-half pike, I broke pretty bad on it. Worse than usual. My twisting one ... it just felt weird. I didn’t think there was any way I was going to get first I messed them up so bad.”

“I’m very happy that I won, I just didn’t win the way I wanted to in my mind. But I still won and that’s what mattered.”