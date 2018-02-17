Saturday’s regional wrestling results

Class 6A
SOUTH
Teams: Derby 212, Washburn Rural 199, Manhattan 187, Garden City 168.5, Wichita South 149, Campus 141.5, Free State 138, Dodge City 125, Hutchinson 112.5, Junction City 85, Wichita Northwest 74, Wichita West 47.5, Wichita Southeast 47, Wichita East 17, Wichita North 11, Topeka 10.
106: 1. Lindsey, D, dec. Johnson, West, 5-1. 3. McCraken, C, inj. Fincher, FS. 5. Sellers, GC, inj. Murray, WR. 7. Edwards, H, pinned Rizo, Northwest, 3:30. 113: 1. Gates, H, pinned Rhea, C, :48. 3. Weil, DC, pinned Sauder, M, 2:46. 5. Hill, D, inj. Pineda, GC. 7. Streeter, FS, dec. Sanchez, South, 5-3. 120: 1. Andrade, Southeast, dec. Pence, M, 6-3. 3. Hernandez, GC, pinned Rojas, DC, 4:25. 5. Bradley, FS, dec. Journey, C, 10-6. 7. Collins, WR, dec. Dang, East, 4-3. 126: 1. Holt, GC, pinned Jenkins, WR, 3:22. 3. Delvalle, H, dec. Sisco, D, 4-3. 5. Estrada, DC, dec. Whitton, JC, 10-6. 7. Sheler, C, dec. Wallace, H, 6-0. 132: 1. Murray, WR, dec. Becker, D, 4-1. 3. Bazan, JC, dec. Sisco, South, 7-5. 5. Bowen, C, inj. Perez, GC. 7. Edwards, DC, inj. Jacobs, FS. 138: 1. Flores, South, pinned Steele, FS, 5:31. 3. McCuan, C, dec. Sanchez, M, 8-5. 5. Garcia, GC, pinned Roether, JC, 4:38. 7. Ross, D, dec. Soto, 5-2. 145: 1. Karibo, South, dec. Jacobs, FS, 5-2. 3. Bowen, C, dec. McElroy, GC, 6-3. 5. Squires, D, pinned Graebner, H, 3:43. 7. Jones, M, dec. Evans, East, 8-6. 152: 1. Lindsey, D, maj. dec. Wilson, M, 8-0. 3. Medina, GC, maj. dec. Miller, South, 10-0. 5. Sparling, WR, dec. Moore, DC, 6-5. 7. Wilkey, JC, dec. Hoover, Northwest, 4-3. 160: Harper, M, dec. Wills, D, 8-2. 3. Eddis, FS, dec. Taylor, DC, 3-1. 5. Rushin, West, dec. Sims, GC, 8-5. 7. Mitchell, C, pinned Allen, H, 3:13. 170: 1. Schroeder, C, dec. Williams, WR, 9-2. 3. Landrum, South, dec. Ormsby, D, 6-3. 5. Saddler, M, dec. Rodriguez, GC, 4-1. 7. Smith, JC, pinned Fallier, Northwet, 2:42. 182: 1. Smith, H, dec. Westmoreland, D, 6-4. 3. Beers, FS, pinned Graybeal, WR, 2:57. 5. Adeleye, JC, pinned Fernandez, GC, 1:59. 7. Vehige, T, dec. Williams, C, 8-4. 195: 1. Carter, WR, maj. dec. Quezada, DC, 10-1. 3. Houston, M, dec. Denmark, FS, 8-6. 5. Shocklee, Southeast, dec. Bridwell, Northwest, 7-2. 7. Allen, D, DQ DeShazer, West. 220: 1. Carter, Northwest, dec. Schlepp, M, 3-2. 3. Davis, WR, dec. Collins, South, 9-7. 5. Henderson, JC, dec. Terrell, DC, 6-1. 7. Self, D, dec. Kampe, C, 7-1. 285: 1. Glendinning, WR, inj. Arehart, South. 3. Hicks, Northwest, dec. Christensen, M, 3-1. 5. Darville, DC, dec. Chairez, GC, 8-6. 7. Washington, D, pinned Limon, H, 2:31.
Never miss a local story.
Class 5A
VALLEY CENTER
Teams: Goddard 255.5, Valley Center 195.5, Maize 183, Emporia 132, Newton 126, Carroll 111.5, Great Bend and Kapaun 110, Eisenhower 93.5, Salina Central 81.5, Liberal 76, Heights 65.5, Salina South 54, Andover 51, Maize South 27, Topeka West 15..
106: 1. Henschel, G, tech fall Demoss, MS, 15-0, 4.22. 3. Camacho, M, dec. Steiner, 1-0. 5. Blick, A, pinned Carver, VC, 3:50. 7. Garza, Eisenhower, dec. Adame, L, 12-5. 113: 1, Treaster, N, dec. Glover, G, 7-2. 3. Liles, GB, dec. Buckridge, Emporia, 8-3. 5. Craig, VC, pinned Matthews, Eisenhower, 3:53. 7. Copeland, SS, maj. dec. Phipps, K, 12-4. 120: 1. Spangler, K, maj. dec. Doud, Eisenhower, 17-4. 3. Schooler, GB, dec. C. Ensz, C, 3-2. 5. Mock, N, dec. Watkins, M, 4-2. 7. White, H, pinned Holmes, G, 2:30. 126: 1. Turkali, VC, dec. Burgoon, SC, 6-2. 3. Fisher, G, dec. Butcher, Eisenhower, 3-0. 5. Hughbanks, M, dec. McMahon, 8-2. 7. Gottschal, C, pinned Ochoa, SS, 1:38. 132: 1. Campbell, M, dec. Sandoval, Emporia, 3-2. 3. Weber, GB, pinned Clouse, VC, 3:47. 5. Roberson, N, inj. Pirl, G. 7. George, H, dec. Harder, SC, 9-3. 138: 1. Gomez, VC, dec. Onwugbufor, M, 2-1. 3. Vogan, SS, dec. Atkins, G, 3-1. 5. Edson, N, dec. Morrell, C, 5-2. 7. Sutton, SC, dec. Schooler, GB, 6-3. 145: 1. Craine, G, dec. Gilkey, H, 5-2. 3. D. Boone, VC, dec. Williams, Emporia, 5-0. 5. Trail, C, pinned Mora, L, 3:26. 7. Randolph, GB, pinned Sherwood, SS, 4:59. 152: 1. Villalpando, M, dec. Dopps, G, 6-4. 3. Williams, Emproia, dec. Fritz, GB, 6-4. 5. McGlachlin, C, dec. Lugo, Liberal, 6-4. 7. True, SC, pinned Voth, A, 2:59. 160: Lange, G, dec. Gumeringer, A, 9-3. 3. Delgado, Emporia, dec. Harper, N, 5-1. 5. Orange, H, dec. Spragis, GB, 7-6. 7. Ramirez, VC, dec. Randles, TW, 5-1. 170: 1. Fisher, G, maj. dec T. Boone, VC, 15-1. 3. Mills, K, dec. Fitzmier, M, 3-1. 5. Murphy, C, pinned Jeffries, SS, :36. 7. Greening, Eisenhower, dec. Schmelze, 3-0. 182: 1. Haas, M, pinned Andres, G, 4:37. 3. Peters, SC, dec. Monarrez, L, 5-2. 5. Baker, Emporia, dec. Meeks, GB, 13-8. 7. Kraus, VC, pinned Bliss, Eisenhower, 4:03. 195: 1. Hendrickson, N, pinned Bockover, C, 2:19. 3. Scott, H, inj. Atkins, G. 5. Phelps, K, dec. Stoffel. 7. Bautista, L, maj. dec. Hall, Emporia, 11-3. 220: 1. Willert, G, dec. Quiggle, M, 5-1. 3. Gautshi, N, dec. Flax, Eisenhower, 3-1. 5. Ultreres, Emporia, dec. A. Arrendondo, C, 3-1. 7. Wilson, A, pinned Watkins, VC, 1:58. 285: 1. Trejo, L, dec. Caldwell, VC, 3-2. 3. Lowe, K, pinned Morrow, SC, 2:52. 5. G. Arredonda, C, pinned Mendez, SS, 1:10. 7. Lee,, Emporia, pinned Yuza, Eisenhower, 3:50.
Class 4A
ABILENE
Team: Marysville 192.5, El Dorado 144, McPherson 142.5, Abilene 134.5, Andale 115.5, Concordia 97, Hays 92, Clay Center 88, Larned 58.5, Smoky Valley 54, Nickerson 50.6, Buhler 47, Chapman 43, Rock Creek 36.5, Circle 14.
106: 1, Koopes, CC, pinned Novotny, Marys., 1:08; 3, Ca. Pavlacka, Andale, MD Zimmerman, Hays 12-0. 113: 1, Stroda, Abilene, pinned Cooper, Nick., 1:02; 3, Crews, McPherson, def. Serratos, Andals 7-4. 120: Edmundson, McPherson, dec. Strait, Conc., 4-0; 3, Tholstrup, CC, pinned Snellings, Marys., 3:38. 126: 1, Leiszler, Conc. by forf. Sadowski, El Dorado; 3, Whitson, Buhler, pinned Crownover, Marys., 3:54. 132: Co. Pavlacka, Andale, dec. Casteel, Abilene 5-3; 3, Crome, Marys., dec. Elliott, Buhler 4-0. 138: Roberts, El Dorado, MD Crews, McPherson 11-1; 3, Knitter, CC, dec. Schneider, Nickerson 10-3. 145: 1, Capp, Marys. pinned Fitzpatrick, Larned 2:56; 3, Schell, El Dorado, pinned Clarke, McPherson 3:57. 152: Radke, McPherson dec. Schroeder, Conc. 10-4; 3, Ackerman, Marys. dec. Wernli, El Dorado 4-2. 160: Slupianek, Marys., dec. Hopp, Smoky Valley 6-0; 3, Meyers, Hays pinned Laun, Abilene 1:33. 170: 1, Whitely, Abilene dec. Hornbeak, Marys. 4-0; 3, Lemon, Chapman, dec. Dorman, Conc. 6-4. 182: Hoerner, Abilene dec. Champoux, Marys. 6-0; 3, Elliott, Smoky Valley, dec. Clites, El Dorado 2-0. 195: Morgan, El Dorado MD Ware, CC 11-3; 3, Yarborough, McPherson dec. Winter, Andale 4-2. 220: Hunt, El Dorado pinned Crubel, Rock Creek 1:01. 3, Ebert, Andale pinned Craig, McPherson 1:59. 285: Shackelford, Andale UTB Mooradian, Marys. 3-2; 3, Schulte, Hays pinned Slattery, Larned 1:39.
ARKANSAS CITY
Team: Arkansas City 264.5, Andover Central 165.5, Pratt 128, Rose Hill 114.5, Winfield 102.5, Augusta 101, Wellington 75, Clearwater 65, Holcomb 56.5, Ulysses 55, Hugoton 46.5, Mulvane 45.5, Independence 36.5, Coffeyville 31, Trinity Academy 19.
106: 1, Baker, Andover Central pinned Stahl, Mulvane 1:32; 3, Fox, Augusta dec. Weber, Pratt 3-2. 113: Pappan, Ark City dec. Sackett, Rose Hill 5-1; 3, Ray, Winfield pinned Relland, Pratt :19. 120: Tennant, Ark City dec. Jo. Patch, Ando. Central 11-5; 3, Atkinson, Rose Hill pinned Cox, Pratt 2:33. 126: Buckabee, Ark City dec. Ja. Patch, Ando. Central 5-4; 3, Price, Winfield pinned Bales, Wellington :54. 132: Gentzler, Ando. Central dec. C. Robinson, Ark City 1-0; 3, George, Augusta dec. Urbina, Ulysses 6-2. 138: Ma. Robinson, Ark City dec. Rylant, Clearwater 13-7; 3, Terrazas, Ulysses dec. Page, Ando Central 10-4. 145: Beeseon, Ark City TF Riner, Pratt 15-0; 3, Hannon, Ando. Central dec. Lawson, Inde 4-2. 152: Mo. Robinson, Ark City dec, Scheer, Rose Hill 9-2; 3, Slemp, Hugoton pinned Morin, Winf. 2:33. 160: Koehler, Pratt dec. Bahm, Ark City 5-0; 3, Leck, Rose Hill dec. Rodd, Ando Central 3-1. 170: Johnson, Holcomb TF Huckaby, Clearwater 16-0; 3, MacLaughlin, Ark City pinned Culbertson, Rose Hill 4:21. 182: Braungardt, Winfield dec. Rodriguez, Holcomb 5-1; 3, Miller, Ark City dec. Thrush, Rose Hill 7-4. 195: Huber, Pratt UTB Groom, Wellington 3-2; 3, Trevett, Trinity pinned Collins, Ark City 2:04. 220: Edwards, Augusta pinned Shannon, Ark City 2:53; 3, McComb, Wellington pinned Hance, Pratt 3:31. 285: Davis, Augusta pinned Morris, Ark City 1:37; 3, Snell, Clearwater pinned Skinner, Ando. Central 6:27.
Comments