Derby leading after first day at 6A wrestling regional

Derby holds an 11-point lead after the first day of the Class 6A wrestling regional at South, and coach Bill Ross said Derby isn’t stopping.
“We’ve missed out on a state championship by 1.5 points,” he said. “So we’re not saying this thing’s over till the final bell.”
Derby sent five wrestlers into the regional finals Friday, including No. 1 seeds Cason Lindsey (106 pounds) and Cade Lindsey (152). Ross said he was impressed with some of his top wrestlers and even some of those who didn’t steal the spotlight.
“Tyler Allen at 195, he’s giving up 20 pounds; we haven’t had 195-pounder all year,” he said. “I said, ‘You wanna have a chance to go to state?’ And he lost a one-point match. If he wins one match tomorrow, he’s in.”
Never miss a local story.
South sits fourth after the first day of bouts. The Titans are coming off their first City League title since 1999, and coach Brian Westhoff said his group just needs to continue to wrestle as it has all season.
“We need to come in through the back door and score some points,” he said.
South has three wrestlers into the finals, and all are No. 1 seeds: Asiel Flores (138), Malachi Karibo (145) and Kasdon Arehart (285).
Campus is sixth after an up-and-down first day.
Coach Jim Dryden said he liked the fight out of some of his wrestlers, but if the Colts are to make a jump, they need a more cohesive effort.
“The biggest thing that I explained to the guys is sometimes a guy’s better than you, and you’re gonna lose,” he said. “But you still gotta compete hard in some of those losses, and it looks to me in some of those losses, we just kinda went out there with the mindset of ‘We’re just gonna lose the match.’ ”
Consolation matches begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with finals bouts set to begin about 5 p.m.
Team standings
1. Derby 154.0
2. Washburn Rural 143.0
3. Manhattan 124.0
4. Wichita South 103.0
5. Lawrence Free State 95.5
6. Campus 79.5
7. Hutchinson 71.5
8. Garden City 69.5
9. Dodge City 66.0
10. Wichita West 49.5
11. Wichita Northwest 45.0
12. Junction City 44.0
13. Wichita Southeast 36.0
14. Wichita East 13.0
15. Wichita North 11.0
16. Topeka 10.0
Hayden Barber: 316-269-7670, @HK_Barber
Comments