Wichita’s greatest high school diver focuses on many things

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:59 Miguel Bernal dives during the first day of the City League meet Pause 1:02 Kapaun edges Carroll in annual wrestling battle 1:40 Derby Invitational highlights: Goddard holds off Derby, Valley Center 0:58 Teacher receives proper send off before military deployment 0:29 Watch puppies predict Super Bowl winners 1:56 Police say armed robbers pepper sprayed Dollar General employees and customers 1:50 Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things "never done before" 1:05 What is n-bomb? 1:37 Masked men ram a stolen car through an Aldi and steal an ATM 1:28 Four armed men rob Wichita store Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

One of Wichita’s best divers ever, North’s Miguel Bernal, scored 345.3 points after the first day of the boys City League diving meet. hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

One of Wichita’s best divers ever, North’s Miguel Bernal, scored 345.3 points after the first day of the boys City League diving meet. hbarber@wichitaeagle.com