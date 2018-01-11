Several high school sports events postponed, canceled because of cold weather

Many sporting events have been postponed or canceled because of the weather that hit the Wichita area Thursday morning.
Here is a list:
Postponments
Basketball
Never miss a local story.
AV-CTL/GWAL Challenge: Salina South-North girls
AV-CTL/GWAL Challenge: Salina South-Kapaun boys (rescheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Kapaun)
Wrestling
Winfield at Circle dual
McPherson at El Dorado dual
Andover at Maize South dual
Swimming
Salina South meet: Salina South, Andover, Andover Central, Central Christian, Derby, McPherson, Salina Central
Emporia invitational: Emporia, Hayden, Campus, Newton, Seaman, Topeka, Trinity Academy
Winfield invitational: Winfield, Coffeyville, El Dorado, Independence, Maize, Maize South, Rose Hill, Collegiate, Independent
Bowling
Carroll invitational (postponed to 2 p.m. Friday): Carroll, Andale, Eisenhower, Goddard, Maize, Maize South, Northwest
Hutchinson triangular: Hutchinson, Andover, Salina South
Salina Central meet: Salina Central, Derby, Newton, Sacred Heart
McPherson at Mulvane dual
Cancellations
Goddard at Andover Central wrestling dual
Hayden Barber: 316-269-6760, @HK_Barber
Comments