The National Weather Service in Wichita said there was more freezing rain than snow reported in Wichita Thursday morning.
Several high school sports events postponed, canceled because of cold weather

By Hayden Barber

January 11, 2018 12:30 PM

Many sporting events have been postponed or canceled because of the weather that hit the Wichita area Thursday morning.

Here is a list:

Postponments

Basketball

AV-CTL/GWAL Challenge: Salina South-North girls

AV-CTL/GWAL Challenge: Salina South-Kapaun boys (rescheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Kapaun)

Wrestling

Winfield at Circle dual

McPherson at El Dorado dual

Andover at Maize South dual

Swimming

Salina South meet: Salina South, Andover, Andover Central, Central Christian, Derby, McPherson, Salina Central

Emporia invitational: Emporia, Hayden, Campus, Newton, Seaman, Topeka, Trinity Academy

Winfield invitational: Winfield, Coffeyville, El Dorado, Independence, Maize, Maize South, Rose Hill, Collegiate, Independent

Bowling

Carroll invitational (postponed to 2 p.m. Friday): Carroll, Andale, Eisenhower, Goddard, Maize, Maize South, Northwest

Hutchinson triangular: Hutchinson, Andover, Salina South

Salina Central meet: Salina Central, Derby, Newton, Sacred Heart

McPherson at Mulvane dual

Cancellations

Goddard at Andover Central wrestling dual

Hayden Barber: 316-269-6760, @HK_Barber

