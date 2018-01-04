Wichita-area high school swimming schedule (Jan. 4-6)

The boys swim season has plunged under way, and there are several events starting Thursday that could shake up the standings.
Salina South Meet, 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Teams: Salina South, Heights, Salina Central, Dodge City, Hays, Junction City
Newton Invitational, 2 p.m. Thursday
Never miss a local story.
Teams: Newton, Andover, Andover Central, Derby, Hutchinson, Liberal, Maize, Maize South, Rose Hill
El Dorado Meet, 9 a.m. Saturday
Teams: El Dorado, Maize, Maize South, McPherson, Rose Hill, Independent, Trinity Academy, Coffeyville, Hutchinson-Central
North Meet, 9 a.m. Saturday
Teams: North, Derby, Campus, Carroll, Northwest, Southeast
Comments