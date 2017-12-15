Thursday’s high school results

Boys Swimming
Christmas Relays at Heights
Teams: Heights 210, Campus 196, North 148, Northwest 144, Hutchinson 116, Kapaun 90.
440 free relay: 1. Hutchinson 3:42.37. 2. Northwest 3:44.87. 3. Heights 3:46.98 200 breast relay: 1. Campus 2:21.25. 2. North 2:23.38. 3. Heights 2:30.68. 3 by 100 breast relay: 1. Heights 3:43.14. 2. North 3:50.92. 3. Kapaun 3:55.29. 3 by 100 medley relay: 1. Northwest 3:22.25. 2. Hutchinson 3:26.55. 3. Campus 3:29.57. 200 medley relay: 1. Hutchinson 2:00.02. 2. Northwest 2:01.15. 3. North 2:02.15. 100 free relay: 1. Kapaun 48.97. 2. Northwest 49.42. 3. Heights 50.25. 200 fly relay: 1. Campus 2:06.93. 2. North 2:19.97. 3. Heights 2:22.51. 3 by 100 fly relay: 1. Heights 3:25.92. 2. Campus 3:38.24. 3. North 3:42.77 800 free relay: 1. Campus 9:32.68. 2. Hutchinson 9:46.69. 3. Heights 9:49.47. 200 back relay: 1. Campus 2:18.32. 2. North 2:25.16. 3. Heights 2:27.55. 3 by 100 back realy: 1. Northwest 3:18.13. 2. Heights 3:34.41. 3. Kapaun 3:25.23. 200 free relay: 1. Hutchinson 1:40.69. 2. Northwest 1:41.01. 3. Heights 1:41.16.
Never miss a local story.
Wrestling
South 43, Northwest 28
106: Rizo, NW, pinned White, 3:04 113: Trenkamp, S, major dec. Strella, 12-4. 120: Sanchez, S, pinned Aldrich, 3:28. 126: Nunez, S, pinned Bird, 1:54. 132: Miller, S, pinned Starbuck, 1:03. 138: Flores, S, pinned Wagoner, 1:32. 145: Karibo, S, dec. Zaring, 10-4. 152: Hoover, NW, pinned Walker, 3:43. 160: Martin, NW, pinned Boyle, 3:48. 170: Landrum, S, pinned Fallier, 1:59. 182: Robinson, NW, pinned Anderson, 4:26. 195: Bridwell, NW, major dec. Williams, 16-2. 220: Collins, S, dec. Carter, 7-5. 285: Arehart, S, dec. Hicks, 3-2.
Newton 63, Salina South 9
106: Engelken, N, won by default. 113: Treaster, N, pinned Burr, :25. 120: Mock, N, dec. J. Zwigart, 7-1. 126: open. 132: Robertson, pinned Atkins, 5:06. 138: Edson, N, won by default. 145: Waldrop, N, pinned Richardson, 3:03. 152: Sherwood, SS, pinned Antonowich, 1:45. 160: Harper, N, pinned D. Zwigart, 1:58. 170: Jeffries, SS, dec. Miller, 4-0. 182: Christianson, N, won by default. 195: Hedrickson, N, won by default. 220: Gautshi, N, pinned Davison, 2:40. 285: Wedel, N, pinned Mendez, 5:25.
Campus 37, Maize 35
106: Porter, c, won by defatul. 113: Kairhea, C, dec. Patton, 15-7. 120: Watkins, M, tech dec. Journey, 15-0. 126: Huggins, M, dec. Sheler, 6-1. 132: Campbell, M, pinned Parrett, 1:43. 138: Ledesma, M, dec. Bowen, 9-5. 145: Kodaross, C, pinned Sample, 1:48. 152: Villaltanto, M, pinned Dorton, :35. 160: Mitchell, C, pinned Casement, 1:36. 170: Schroeder, C, dec. Fitzmier, 5-2. 182: Haccs, M, pinned Commons, 1:07. 195: Diaz, C, pinned Givens, 3:52. 220: Quiggle, M, pinned Walkingstick, 2:22. 285: Kampe, C, pinned Elan, 1:41.
Heights 66, East 17
106: Powell, H, won by default. 113: Terrell, H, won by default. 120: White, H, won by default. 126: Schulte, H, won by default. 132: George, H, won by default. 138: Thornton, H, won by default. 145: Gilkey, H, won by fall, 3:26. 152: Evans, E, pinned Hamwi, 1:34. 160: Orange, H, pinned Ivy-Shephart, 1:07. 170: Black, E, pinned Webb, :20. 182: McGlory, E, tech fall Meiers, 19-4, 3:14. 195: Scott, H, won by default. 220: Davis, H, pinned Thomas, 4:38. 285: Depperschmidt, H, pinned Burton, 3:44.
Andover Central 60, Andover 21
106: Baker, AC, pinned Forrester, 1:35. 113: Christo, AC, pinned Blick, 1:01. 120: Hannon, AC, pinned Blick, :32. 126: Patch, AC, pinned Johnson, 1:13. 132: Gentzler, AC, pinned Alfers, :31. 138: Page, AC, pinned Sparks, :33. 145: Mumford, AC, pinned Bishop, :44. 152: Voth, A, won by default. 160: Rodd, AC, pinned Voth, :37. 170: Gumeringer, A, pinned Bethea, 1:03. 182: Henrie, A, dec. Mulvaney, 8-6. 195: Owenby, AC, won by default. 220: Wilson, A, pinned Rozario, :45. 283: Skinner, AC, pinned Poyner, 1:40.
Comments