Saturday’s cross country regional, volleyball sub-state assignments

CLASS 6A
At Milford State Park
Girls 10 a.m.; Boys 10:45 a.m.
Hutchinson, Junction City, Lawrence-Free State, Manhattan, Topeka, Topeka-Washburn Rural, Wichita-North, Wichita-Southeast
At Cessna Activities Center
Girls 10:45 a.m.; Boys 11:25 a.m.
Derby, Dodge City, Garden City, Haysville-Campus, Wichita-East, Wichita-Northwest, Wichita-South, Wichita-West
CLASS 5A
At Newton’s Centennial Park
Girls 10 a.m.; Boys 10:45 a.m.
Andover, Emporia, Newton, Salina-Central, Salina-South, Topeka West, Valley Center, Wichita-Heights
At Lake Afton
Boys 10:15 a.m.; Girls 11:35 a.m.
Goddard, Goddard-Eisenhower, Great Bend, Liberal, Maize, Maize South, Wichita-Bishop Carroll, Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel
CLASS 4A
At El Dorado Lake State Park
Girls 10 a.m.; Boys 10:40 a.m.
Altamont-Labette County, Andale, Andover Central, Arkansas City, Augusta, Clearwater, Coffeyville-Field Kindley, El Dorado, Independence, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Towanda-Circle, Wellington, Wichita-Collegiate, Wichita-Trinity Academy, Winfield
At McPherson’s Rolling Acres Golf Course
Girls 10:30 a.m.; Boys 11:10 a.m.
Abilene, Buhler, Chapman, Clay Center Community, Concordia, Hays, Holcomb, Hugoton, Larned, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley, McPherson, Nickerson, Pratt, St. George-Rock Creek, Ulysses, Wamego
CLASS 3A
Ellsworth Municipal Golf Course
GIRLS 11 a.m.; Boys 11:45 a.m.
Beloit, Colby, Ellsworth, Goodland, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, Hoisington, Lakin, Lyons, Minneapolis, Norton Community, Phillipsburg, Russell, Scott Community, Sterling
At Lake Afton
Boys 10:55 a.m.; Girls 12:15 p.m.
Chaparral, Belle Plaine, Cheney, Cimarron, Douglass, *Garden Plain, Halstead, Haven, Hesston, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic, Kingman, Kismet-Southwestern Heights, Sedgwick, Whitewater-Remington, Wichita-The Independent
CLASS 2A
At John Redmond Reservoir
Girls 11:20 a.m.; Boys noon
Allen-Northern Heights, Burden-Central, Burlingame, Howard-West Elk, Lyndon, Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy, Olpe, Oswego, Pittsburg-St. Mary's Colgan, Pleasanton, Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian, Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy, Uniontown, Yates Center
At Meade Golf Course
Girls 11 a.m.; Boys 11:40 a.m.
Canton-Galva, Elbing-Berean Academy, Elkhart, Goessel, Greensburg-Kiowa County, Hillsboro, Inman, Johnson-Stanton County, Macksville, Marion, Meade, Pratt-Skyline, Sublette, Udall
CLASS 1A
At Cessna Activities Center
Girls 12:05 p.m.; Boys 12:45 p.m.
*Argonia, *Ashland, Burrton, Caldwell, Coldwater-South Central, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, Cunningham, **Hartford, Hutchinson-Central Christian, Langdon-Fairfield, Lebo, Lost Springs-Centre, *McPherson-Elyria Christian, Moran-Marmaton Valley, Pretty Prairie, Rosalia-Flinthills, St. John-Hudson, St. Paul, *Stafford, *Waverly
Volleyball
CLASS 6A
Wichita Northwest 1: Garden City vs. West, Campus vs. Dodge City.
Wichita Northwest 2: Northwest vs. South, Hutchinson vs. North.
Wichita Southeast 1: Washburn Rural vs. Junction City, Derby vs. Topeka.
Wichita Southeast 2: Manhattan vs. East, Free State vs. Southeast.
CLASS 5A
Great Bend1: Goddard vs. Salina South, Eisenhower vs. Liberal.
Great Bend 2: Carroll vs. Salina Central, Maize South vs. Great Bend.
Valley Center 1: Newton vs. Topeka West, Heights vs. Kapaun.
Valley Center: Maize vs. Emporia, Andover vs. Valley Center.
CLASS 4A DI
Chanute: Rose Hill vs. Andover Central, Chanute vs. Augusta.
El Dorado: Abilene vs. El Dorado, Circle vs. Wamego.
Ulysses: McPherson vs. Buhler, Ulysses vs. Hays.
Winfield: Wellington vs. Winfield, Arkansas City vs. Mulvane.
CLASS 4A DII
Andale: Trinity Academy vs. Clearwater, Andale vs. Collegiate.
Clay Center: Concordia vs. Smoky Valley, Nickerson vs. Clay Center.
Hugoton: Holcomb vs. Larned, Hugoton vs. Pratt.
CLASS 3A
Hesston: Hesston vs. Independent, Halstead vs. Hutchinson Trinity, Sedgwick vs. Haven, Eureka vs. Remington.
Kingman: Kingman vs. Chaparral, Garden Plain vs. Belle Plaine, Cheney vs. Southwestern Heights, Douglass vs. Conway Springs.
Russell: Beloit vs. Hoisington, Sterling vs. SE-Saline, Lyons vs. Ellsworth, Minneapolis vs. Russell.
CLASS 2A
Kinsley: Kiowa County vs. Pratt-Skyline, La Crosse vs. Macksville, Spearville vs. Medicine Lodge, Ellinwood vs. Kinsley.
Marion: Goessel vs. Northern Heights, Wabaunsee vs. Hillsboro, Olpe vs. Canton-Galva, Marion vs. Herington.
Udall: Udall vs. Berean Academy, Bluestem vs. Dexter-Cedar Vale, Inman vs. Oxford, Moundridge vs. Central-Burden.
Yates Center: Pittsburg Colgan vs. Sedan, Pleasanton vs. Madison-Hamilton, Oswego vs. West Elk, Yates Center vs. Uniontown.
CLASS 1A DI
Chetopa: Chetopa, Flinthills,Southern Coffey County, byes; Marmaton Valley vs. St. Paul.
Lebo: Chase County, Lebo, Rural Vista, byes; Peabody-Burns vs. Lebo.
Norwich: Pretty Prairie, Caldwell, byes; St. John-Hudson vs. Burrton, Fairfield vs. Norwich.
Sylvan-Lucas: Sylvan-Lucas, Lakeside, byes; Little River vs. Victoria, Stockton vs. Osborne.
CLASS 1A DII
South Barber: Argonia, South Barber, byes; Attica vs. South Haven, Cunningham vs. Ashland.
Otis-Bison: Otis-Bison, Elyria Christian, byes; Pawnee Heights vs. Stafford, Central Christian vs. Chase.
Comments