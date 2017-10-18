Other Varsity Sports

Saturday’s cross country regional, volleyball sub-state assignments

October 18, 2017 4:38 PM

CLASS 6A

At Milford State Park

Girls 10 a.m.; Boys 10:45 a.m.

Hutchinson, Junction City, Lawrence-Free State, Manhattan, Topeka, Topeka-Washburn Rural, Wichita-North, Wichita-Southeast

At Cessna Activities Center

Girls 10:45 a.m.; Boys 11:25 a.m.

Derby, Dodge City, Garden City, Haysville-Campus, Wichita-East, Wichita-Northwest, Wichita-South, Wichita-West

CLASS 5A

At Newton’s Centennial Park

Girls 10 a.m.; Boys 10:45 a.m.

Andover, Emporia, Newton, Salina-Central, Salina-South, Topeka West, Valley Center, Wichita-Heights

At Lake Afton

Boys 10:15 a.m.; Girls 11:35 a.m.

Goddard, Goddard-Eisenhower, Great Bend, Liberal, Maize, Maize South, Wichita-Bishop Carroll, Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel

CLASS 4A

At El Dorado Lake State Park

Girls 10 a.m.; Boys 10:40 a.m.

Altamont-Labette County, Andale, Andover Central, Arkansas City, Augusta, Clearwater, Coffeyville-Field Kindley, El Dorado, Independence, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Towanda-Circle, Wellington, Wichita-Collegiate, Wichita-Trinity Academy, Winfield

At McPherson’s Rolling Acres Golf Course

Girls 10:30 a.m.; Boys 11:10 a.m.

Abilene, Buhler, Chapman, Clay Center Community, Concordia, Hays, Holcomb, Hugoton, Larned, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley, McPherson, Nickerson, Pratt, St. George-Rock Creek, Ulysses, Wamego

CLASS 3A

Ellsworth Municipal Golf Course

GIRLS 11 a.m.; Boys 11:45 a.m.

Beloit, Colby, Ellsworth, Goodland, Gypsum-Southeast of Saline, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian, Hoisington, Lakin, Lyons, Minneapolis, Norton Community, Phillipsburg, Russell, Scott Community, Sterling

At Lake Afton

Boys 10:55 a.m.; Girls 12:15 p.m.

Chaparral, Belle Plaine, Cheney, Cimarron, Douglass, *Garden Plain, Halstead, Haven, Hesston, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic, Kingman, Kismet-Southwestern Heights, Sedgwick, Whitewater-Remington, Wichita-The Independent

CLASS 2A

At John Redmond Reservoir

Girls 11:20 a.m.; Boys noon

Allen-Northern Heights, Burden-Central, Burlingame, Howard-West Elk, Lyndon, Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy, Olpe, Oswego, Pittsburg-St. Mary's Colgan, Pleasanton, Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian, Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy, Uniontown, Yates Center

At Meade Golf Course

Girls 11 a.m.; Boys 11:40 a.m.

Canton-Galva, Elbing-Berean Academy, Elkhart, Goessel, Greensburg-Kiowa County, Hillsboro, Inman, Johnson-Stanton County, Macksville, Marion, Meade, Pratt-Skyline, Sublette, Udall

CLASS 1A

At Cessna Activities Center

Girls 12:05 p.m.; Boys 12:45 p.m.

*Argonia, *Ashland, Burrton, Caldwell, Coldwater-South Central, Cottonwood Falls-Chase County, Cunningham, **Hartford, Hutchinson-Central Christian, Langdon-Fairfield, Lebo, Lost Springs-Centre, *McPherson-Elyria Christian, Moran-Marmaton Valley, Pretty Prairie, Rosalia-Flinthills, St. John-Hudson, St. Paul, *Stafford, *Waverly

Volleyball

CLASS 6A

Wichita Northwest 1: Garden City vs. West, Campus vs. Dodge City.

Wichita Northwest 2: Northwest vs. South, Hutchinson vs. North.

Wichita Southeast 1: Washburn Rural vs. Junction City, Derby vs. Topeka.

Wichita Southeast 2: Manhattan vs. East, Free State vs. Southeast.

CLASS 5A

Great Bend1: Goddard vs. Salina South, Eisenhower vs. Liberal.

Great Bend 2: Carroll vs. Salina Central, Maize South vs. Great Bend.

Valley Center 1: Newton vs. Topeka West, Heights vs. Kapaun.

Valley Center: Maize vs. Emporia, Andover vs. Valley Center.

CLASS 4A DI

Chanute: Rose Hill vs. Andover Central, Chanute vs. Augusta.

El Dorado: Abilene vs. El Dorado, Circle vs. Wamego.

Ulysses: McPherson vs. Buhler, Ulysses vs. Hays.

Winfield: Wellington vs. Winfield, Arkansas City vs. Mulvane.

CLASS 4A DII

Andale: Trinity Academy vs. Clearwater, Andale vs. Collegiate.

Clay Center: Concordia vs. Smoky Valley, Nickerson vs. Clay Center.

Hugoton: Holcomb vs. Larned, Hugoton vs. Pratt.

CLASS 3A

Hesston: Hesston vs. Independent, Halstead vs. Hutchinson Trinity, Sedgwick vs. Haven, Eureka vs. Remington.

Kingman: Kingman vs. Chaparral, Garden Plain vs. Belle Plaine, Cheney vs. Southwestern Heights, Douglass vs. Conway Springs.

Russell: Beloit vs. Hoisington, Sterling vs. SE-Saline, Lyons vs. Ellsworth, Minneapolis vs. Russell.

CLASS 2A

Kinsley: Kiowa County vs. Pratt-Skyline, La Crosse vs. Macksville, Spearville vs. Medicine Lodge, Ellinwood vs. Kinsley.

Marion: Goessel vs. Northern Heights, Wabaunsee vs. Hillsboro, Olpe vs. Canton-Galva, Marion vs. Herington.

Udall: Udall vs. Berean Academy, Bluestem vs. Dexter-Cedar Vale, Inman vs. Oxford, Moundridge vs. Central-Burden.

Yates Center: Pittsburg Colgan vs. Sedan, Pleasanton vs. Madison-Hamilton, Oswego vs. West Elk, Yates Center vs. Uniontown.

CLASS 1A DI

Chetopa: Chetopa, Flinthills,Southern Coffey County, byes; Marmaton Valley vs. St. Paul.

Lebo: Chase County, Lebo, Rural Vista, byes; Peabody-Burns vs. Lebo.

Norwich: Pretty Prairie, Caldwell, byes; St. John-Hudson vs. Burrton, Fairfield vs. Norwich.

Sylvan-Lucas: Sylvan-Lucas, Lakeside, byes; Little River vs. Victoria, Stockton vs. Osborne.

CLASS 1A DII

South Barber: Argonia, South Barber, byes; Attica vs. South Haven, Cunningham vs. Ashland.

Otis-Bison: Otis-Bison, Elyria Christian, byes; Pawnee Heights vs. Stafford, Central Christian vs. Chase.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children

    As part of Operation Cross Country XI, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Calvin Shivers and Victim Specialist Anne Darr describe the primary role of the FBI's national multi-agency initiative—to recover children who are being trafficked. (Courtesy of the FBI)

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children 2:13

Operation Cross Country XI: Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children
Gas line broken near downtown Wichita 0:31

Gas line broken near downtown Wichita
Matthew McCrane wants to help K-State become bowl eligible 1:31

Matthew McCrane wants to help K-State become bowl eligible

View More Video