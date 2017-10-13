Whittaker, Steven advance to 5A girls tennis semifinals

Kapaun freshman Clara Whittaker and Carroll senior Brittany Steven each advanced to the singles semifinals of the Class 5A girls tennis tournament on Friday at Maize South.
Whittaker, the City League champion, beat Mill Valley’s Sophie Lecuru 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. She will meet St. James Academy’s Catherine Rieke in the semifinals. Rieke, last season’s runner-up in 5A singles, beat Maize’s Lillie Williams 6-2, 6-3.
Steven beat St James Academy’s Gabbi Taylor 6-2, 6-0 in the quarters. She will meet Issa Sullivan of De Soto in the semifinals. Sullivan advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Goddard’s Sydney LeFevre. Sullivan beat Steven in last year’s 5A third-place match.
In 5A doubles semifinals, Kapaun’s Kelly House-Eleanor Baldwin will meet Maddie Stack-Grace Holgerson of Salina Central, and Newton’s Rae Normai-Quinn Rhodes will face Carroll’s Brayden Steven-Lauren Steven.
At the Class 4A tournament in Pratt, Andover senior Liba Cermakova reached the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Olivia Aractingi of Bishop Miege.
Arkansas City’s Kelsie Burr and Chassidy Weathers advanced to the doubles semifinals. Burr and Weathers won the 5A doubles title a year ago. Collegiate’s Sydney Lair and Hannah Geoffroy also reached the semifinals.
Class 4A singles and doubles results here.
