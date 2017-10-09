2017 Kansas girls golf state qualifiers and regional results

Class 6A North
At Sim Park (Par 71)
Teams—Garden City 368, Hutchinson 396, Dodge City 411, North 503, West 616.
Medalists—1. Cannon, Hutchinson, 88; 2. McMillen, Garden City, 88; 3. Lemke, Garden City, 88; 4. Hoopes, Northwest, 89; 5. Cabral, Garden City, 92; 6. Kinney, Hutchinson, 93; 7. Edmondson, North, 100; 8. Moore, Dodge City, 100; 9. Keller, Garden City, 100; 10. Lee, East, 101.
Individual qualifiers—Hoopes, Northwest, 89; Edmondson, North, 100; Lee, East, 101; Cook, Northwest, 118; Strickland, West, 118.
Class 6A Washburn Rural
At Lake Shawnee (Par 72)
Teams—Washburn Rural 314, Manhattan 346, Derby 386, Lawrence Free State 450, Lawrence 503.
Medalists—1. Henson, Derby, 73; 2. Lucas, Rural, 75; 3. Glynn, Rural, 76; 4. Crough, Rural, 79; 5. Fry, Manhattan, 80; 6. Myers, Manhattan, 82; 7. Parish, Rural, 84; 8. Beckler, Rural, 90; 9. Wisdom, Manhattan, 91; 10. Rasmussen, Rural, 92.
Individual qualifiers—Hoopingarner, Free State, 101; Wallen, Free State, 112; Birk, Free State, 116; Schmidt, Topeka, 120; Vaughn, Free State, 123.
Class 5A Great Bend
At Stoneridge Country Club (Par 72)
Teams—Maize 393, Maize South 395, Great Bend 411, Bishop Carroll 430, Liberal 445, Eisenhower 450, Goddard 451.
Medalists—1. Killian, Maize, 90; 2. Shaver, Maize South, 91; 3. Mein, Liberal, 91; 4. Hunter, Maize, 94; 5. Lindebak, Maize South, 96; 6. Dunekack, Gret Bend, 98; 7. Sanders, Great Bend, 100; 8. Ridder, Maize, 101; 9. Wilson, Maize South, 102; 10. Rosales, Carroll, 103.
Individual qualifiers—Mein, Liberal, 91; Rosales, Carroll, 103; Klein, Eisenhower, 106; Lashley, Carroll, 106; Hislop, Goddard, 107.
Class 5A Pittsburg
At Crestwood Country Club (Par 72)
Teams—Andover 328, Pittsburg 366, BV Southwest 382, Kapaun Mt. Carmel 385, Valley Center 440.
Medalists—1. Jones, Andover, 75; 2. Bloom, Andover, 83; 3. Maceli, Pittsburg, 84; 4. Chan, Andover, 85; 5. Lee, Andover, 85; 6. Johnson, BV Southwest, 91; 7. Nguyen, Andover, 91; 8. Valenzuela, Pittsburg, 92; 9. Diaz-Gallo, Kapaun, 93; 10. Newman, Valley Center, 94.
Individual qualifiers—Diaz-Gallo, Kapaun, 93; Newman, Valley Center, 94; Rudy, Kapaun, 94; Duncan, Kapaun, 96; Graf, Kapaun, 102.
Class 5A Salina Central
At Salina Municipal (Par 70)
Teams—Shawnee Heights 378, Emporia 432, Salina Central 439, Topeka Seaman 446, Salina South 464, Newton 479.
Medalists—1. Cobb, Salina Central, 74; 2. Botkin, Shawnee Heights, 87; 3. Steffen, Shawnee Heights, 91; 4. Daughtery, Shawnee Heights, 93; 5. Kingsley, Newton, 94; 6. Kusmaul, Emporia, 95; 7. McLaughlin, Topeka Seaman, 102; 8. Forrester, Salina South, 104; 9. Mitchell, Emporia, 106; 10. Hahn, Topeka Seaman, 106.
Individual qualifiers—Kingsley, Newton, 94; McLaughlin, Topeka Seaman, 102; Forrester, Salina South, 104; Hahn, Topeka Seaman, 106; Biggs, Topeka Seaman, 108.
Class 4A Clay Center
At Clay Center Country Club (Par 68)
Teams—Trinity Academy 343, Winfield 391, Holton 402, Augusta 410, Wamego 427, Andover Central 448, Concordia 454, Mulvane 470, Circle 513.
Medalists—1. Hawks, Trinity, 76; 2. Slayton, Trinity, 79; 3. Revell, Winfield, 88; 4. Stevens, Holton, 90; 5. Holaday, Holton, 92; 6. Lesser, Trinity, 93; 7. Donovan, Concordia, 94; 8. Elliott, Trinity, 95; 9. Price, Augusta, 96; 10. Lewellen, Augusta, 97.
Individual qualifiers—Donovan, Concordia, 94; Price, Augusta, 96; Lewellen, Augusta, 97; Mitchell, Mulvane, 98; Nutsch, Wamego, 102.
Class 4A Hays
At Smoky Hill Country Club (Par 71)
Teams—Andale 400, Hays 401, Buhler 460, Holcomb 503, Larned 512, Pratt 512, Hugoton 562, Wellington 610.
Medalists—1. Dinkel, Hays, 84; 2. Brasser, Andale, 89; 3. Miller, Buhler, 91; 4. Anderson, Andale, 94; 5. McGuire, Hays, 97; 6. Burrows, Holcomb, 99; 7. Peters, Ulysses, 101; 8. Meyers, Pratt, 102; 9. Albers, Andale, 108; 10. Garrison, Hays, 108.
Individual qualifiers—Burrows, Holcomb, 99; Peters, Ulysses, 101; Meyers, Pratt, 102; Ginter, Wellington, 109; Beard, Hugoton, 115.
Class 3-2-1A Cheney
At Cherry Oaks (Par 72)
Teams—Hoisington 404, Cheney 405, Thomas More Prep 409, Garden Plain 416, Kingman 420, Medicine Lodge 526.
Medalists—1. Chin, Thomas More Prep, 77; 2. Watkins, Kingman, 89; 3. Waller, Medicine Lodge, 94; 4. Strunk, Garden Plain, 95; 5. Dolezal, Hoisington, 95; 6. Schmidt, Hoisington, 97; 7. Cokely, Cheney, 97; 8. Ayres, Cheney, 99; 9. Ast, Cheney, 101; 10. Seiwert, Garden Plain, 102.
Individual qualifiers—Watkins, Kingman, 89; Waller, Medicine Lodge, 94; Seiwert, Garden Plain, 102; Fontes, Garden Plain, 107; Munz, Kingman, 109.
Class 3-2-1A Fredonia
At Fredonia Golf Club (Par 72)
Teams—Caney Valley 369, Eureka 470, West Franklin 560, Uniontown 610, Erie 690.
Medalists—1. Shaw, Independent, 81; 2. Rogers, Caney Valley, 91; 3. Gardner, Caney Valley, 91; 4. Price, Caney Valley, 93; 5. Hedges, Caney Valley, 94; 6. Beykirch, Pittsburg-Colgan, 97; 7. Torrey, Eureka, 97; 8. Dutton, Eureka, 104; 9. Estes, Fredonia, 106; 10. Rodgers, Caney Valley, 115.
Individual qualifiers—Shaw, Independent, 81; Beykirch, Pittsburg-Colgan, 97; Estes, Fredonia, 106; Hutton, Fredonia, 118; Brake, Pittsburg-Colgan, 122.
