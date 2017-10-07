Girls tennis regional tournament results

CLASS 6A REGIONALS
At Garden City
Teams: Hutchinson 18, Campus 12, Dodge City 10, Garden City 9, Northwest 9, South 0, West 0.
Singles: 1. Wessel, Hutchinson, def. Foster, Hutchinson, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0; 3. Stein, Dodge City, def. Molinar, Campus, 6-1, 6-3; 5. Tabor, Garden City, def. Wissar, Dodge City, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Surmeier-McCarty, Northwest, def. Thanasouk-Wood, Campus, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5; 3. Foster-Ollenberger, Hutchinson, def. Powell-Bellows, Garden City, 6-3, 7-5; 5. Lowery-Chacon, Dodge City, def. McHugh-Gitungo, Northwest, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
At Washburn Rural
Teams: Washburn Rural 25, Manhattan 12, East 8, Derby 8, Junction City 4, Topeka 1, Southeast 0, North 0.
Singles: 1. Osborn, Washburn Rural, def. Kucera, Washburn Rural, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Mason, Derby, def. Lei, Manhattan, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1; 5. Vazeos, East, def. Joshi, East, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Wolfe-Pryor, Washburn Rural, def. Schartz-Park, Manhattan, 7-5, 6-3; 3. Aarnes-Beard, Washburn Rural, def. Post-Dombrowski, Junction City, 6-2, 6-1; 5. Steward-Johnson, East, def. Anderson-Baker, Derby, 6-4, 6-1.
CLASS 5A REGIONALS
At De Soto
Teams: St. James 23, Mill Valley 11, Aquinas 10, De Soto 7, Pittsburg 4, BV Southwest 3, Olathe West 0.
Singles: 1. Sullivan, De Soto, def. Rieke, St. James, 6-3, 6-3; 3. Lecuru, Mill Valley, def. Taylor, St. James, 6-2, 6-3; 5. Smart, Aquinas, def. Fischer, BV Southwest, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Bierbaum-Devine, St. James, def. Starkey-Kubicki, St. James, 6-3, 6-2; 3. Schaffer-Roy, Mill Valley, def. Black-Law, Aquinas, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; 5. Baden-Vogel, Pittsburg, def. Hanrahan-Brown, Aquinas, 6-4, 6-1.
At Goddard
Teams: Kapaun Mt. Carmel 17, Bishop Carroll 15, Maize 12, Maize South 7, Goddard 6, Eisenhower 1, Liberal 0.
Singles: 1. Whitaker, Kapaun, def. B. Steven, Carroll, 6-1, 6-0; 3. LeFevre, Goddard, def. Williams, Maize, 6-3, 7-6 (2); 5. Wilkinson, Maize South, def. Stranghoner, Carroll, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. House-Baldwin, Kapaun, def. B. Steven-L. Steven, Carroll, 6-4, 6-4; 3. Adams-Cunningham, Maize, def. Queen-Fields, Maize South, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; 5. Arnold-Vo, Maize, def. Crodus-Powers, Kapaun, 6-2, 6-4.
At Leavenworth
Teams: Emporia 20, Topeka Seaman 15, Lansing 10, Leavenworth 9, Topeka West 3, Shawnee Heights 1, Highland Park 0.
Singles: 1. Benjamin, Emporia, def. Schreiner, Seaman, 6-3, 6-1; 3. Hall, Lansing, def. James, Emporia, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3; 5. Crow, Seaman, def. Roberts, Leavenworth, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Casmus-Cole, Leavenworth, def. Herrarte-Reynoso, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Mance-Lowery, Lansing, def. Dowd-Latendresse, Seaman, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; 5. Perez-Aceves, Emporia, def. Biggs-Woodman, 7-5, 6-4.
At Salina Central
Teams: Salina Central 17, Salina South 15, Valley Center 9, Andover 8, Newton 7, Great Bend 1, Heights 1.
Singles: 1. Sinclair, Andover, def. Logan, Salina South, 6-4, 6-4; 3. Benson, Salina Central, def. Sanborn, Salina Central, 6-3, 6-1; 5. Bishop, Valley Center, def. Herbel, Salina South, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Normai-Rhodes, Newton, def. Stack-Holgerson, Salina Central, 6-2, 6-1; 3. Binau-Sharp, Valley Center, def. Coleman-McAdoo, Salina South, 6-4, 6-1; 5. Coleman-Zamecnik, Salina South, def. Kavanagh-Michaelis, Salina Central, 6-4, 6-1.
CLASS 4A REGIONALS
At Collegiate
Teams: Collegiate 20, Andover Central 16, Wellington 15, Circle 7, Augusta 0, El Dorado 0, Pratt 0, Ulysses 0, Trinity Academy 0.
Singles: 1. Cermakova, Andover Central, def. Conrad, Collegiate, 6-1, 6-0; 3. Ruffin, Collegiate, def. Rowe, Wellington, 6-1, 6-1; 5. Williams, Andover Central, def. Scharenberg, Circle, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Lair-Geoffroy, Collegiate, def. Adams-Aufdengarten, Wellington, 6-2, 6-4; 3. Maddex-Sagehorn, Andover Central, def. Rusk-Rusk, Wellington, 6-4, 6-1; 5. Adams-Chase, Circle, def. Withrow-Lair, Collegiate, 6-4, 6-4.
At Parsons
Singles: 1. Schabel, Independence def. Trout, Independence; 3. Arnett, Arkansas City, def. Nihart, Winfield; 5. Hoag, Arkansas City, def. Sarnacki, Winfield.
Doubles: 1. Burr-Weathers, Arkansas City, def. Marquez-King, Independence; 3. Priest-Bounxonxay, Winfield, def. Marquez-Julian, Independence; 5. Wommack-Smith, Parsons, def. Walker-McChristian, Arkansas City.
At Smoky Valley
Teams: McPherson 21, Abilene 13, Buhler 9, Chapman 5, Smoky Valley 5, Hays 4, Larned 1, Clay Center 0, Concordia 0, Nickerson 0.
Singles: 1. Beswick, Abilene, def. Allen, McPherson, 6-3, 6-2; 3. Carlson, McPherson, def. Haxton, Smoky Valley, 6-1, 6-3; 5. Wyse, Hays, def. DeMeyer, Buhler, 6-1, 6-2.
CLASS 3-2-1A REGIONALS
At Hesston
Teams: Hesston 17, Independent 13, Central Plains 9, Ellinwood 4, Lyons 4, Sterling 4, Hutch Trinity 3, Elyria Christian 3, Hoisington 1, Douglass 0, Haven 0.
Singles: 1. Ryan, Central Plains, def. Cadman, Independent, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Krehbiel, Hesston, def. Miller, Sterling, 6-0, 6-1; 5. Archer, Elyria Christian, def. Menges, Central Plains, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Russell-Hubbard, Hesston, def. Shaw-Hicks, Independent, 6-1, 6-4; 3. Martin-Martin, Hesston, def. Jenkins-Head, Lyons, 6-4, 6-3; 5. Reh-Collins, Ellinwood, def. Graham-Diaz, Hutch Trinity, 6-1, 7-5.
At Hillsboro
Teams: KC Christian 25, Perry-Lecompton 9, Maranatha Christitan 7, Sacred Heart 6, Sabetha 5, Hillsboro 4, St. Marys-Colgan 1, Wabaunsee 1, Hiawatha 0, Neodesha 0.
Singles: 1. McNeill, KC Christian, def. Perrin, Sacred Heart, 6-3, 6-1; 3. Sand, KC Christian, def. Barrett, Perry-Lecompton, 6-0, 6-0; 5. Prowell, Maranatha, def. Wenger, Sabetha, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Knoflicek-Bartels, KC Christian, def. Arnold-Johnston, KC Christian, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; 3. Folks-Worthington, Perry-Lecompton, def. Bernhardt-Isaac, Hillsboro, 6-0, 6-2; 5. Schoenfeld-Marmon, Maranatha Christian, def. Menold-Wertenberger, Sabetha, 6-4, 6-1.
At Phillipsburg
Teams: Victoria 20, Osborne 11, Phillipsburg 10, Ellsworth 8, Greeley County 4, Wakeeeney-Trego 3, Colby 1, Russell 1, Beloit 0, Norton 0, Scott City 0.
Singles: 1. Radke, Victoria, def. Noel, Osborne, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Engler, Osborne, def. Leiker, Victoria, 6-4, 6-4; 5. Dietz, Wakeeney-Trego, def. Prewitt, Phillipsburg, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Karst-Kuhn, Victoria, def. Pfannenstiel-Solida, Phillipsburg, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4; 3. Kroboth-Lamb, Ellsworth, def. Ibarra-Berggren, Greeley County, 7-6 (2), 6-1; 5. Cunningham-Sheridan, Ellsworth, def. Whisman-Sweat, Victoria, 6-2, 6-1.
At South Barber
Teams: Conway Springs 25, Kingman 10, Meade 7, Chaparral 6, Ashland 4, Cimarron 3, South Barber 2, Kiowa County 1, South Central 0, Minneola 0, St. John 0.
Singles: 1. Bellar, Conway Springs, def. Roe, Kingman, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Schmanke, Conway Springs, def. Roth, Kingman, 6-2, 6-1; 5. Endicott, Ashland, def. Pollock, South Barber, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Woelke-Koester, Conway Springs, def. Mies-Osner, Conway Springs, 6-4, 6-2; 3. Myers-Moss, Chaparral, def. Lewis-Neel, Meade, 6-2, 6-4; 5. Hawley-Moffitt, Cimarron, def. Unruh-Gleason, Meade, 6-3, 6-0.
