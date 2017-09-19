Other Varsity Sports

The Varsity Kansas cross country rankings (Sept. 19)

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

September 19, 2017 12:58 PM

GIRLS TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Destini Eskridge, Maize South senior

2. Claire Winter, Bishop Carroll junior

3. Erin Topham, Berean Academy junior

4. Katie Wagner, Maize South sophomore

5. Claire Lieb, Trinity Academy junior

6. Alexa Rios, Maize South freshman

7. Emilee Endsley, East senior

8. Kate Molitor, Maize South sophomore

9. Morrie Smith, North senior

10. Elizabeth Niederee, Kapaun Mt. Carmel freshman

GIRLS TOP 5 TEAMS

1. Maize South

2. Maize

3. Andover Central

4. Bishop Carroll

5. Valley Center

BOYS TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Nathan Jones, Maize senior

2. Bryce Merriman, Maize South senior

3. Cale Carson, El Dorado senior

4. Matt Harding, Bishop Carroll junior

5. Wayne Hesse, Bishop Carroll senior

6. Asher Moen, Andover junior

7. Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate senior

8. Jonathan Jones, Derby senior

9. Britte Magnuson, Maize South junior

10. Emmitt Keller, Circle sophomore

BOYS TOP 5 TEAMS

1. Maize South

2. Bishop Carroll

3. Maize

4. North

5. Circle

