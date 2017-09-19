The Varsity Kansas cross country rankings (Sept. 19)

GIRLS TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS
1. Destini Eskridge, Maize South senior
2. Claire Winter, Bishop Carroll junior
3. Erin Topham, Berean Academy junior
4. Katie Wagner, Maize South sophomore
5. Claire Lieb, Trinity Academy junior
6. Alexa Rios, Maize South freshman
7. Emilee Endsley, East senior
8. Kate Molitor, Maize South sophomore
9. Morrie Smith, North senior
10. Elizabeth Niederee, Kapaun Mt. Carmel freshman
GIRLS TOP 5 TEAMS
1. Maize South
2. Maize
3. Andover Central
4. Bishop Carroll
5. Valley Center
BOYS TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS
1. Nathan Jones, Maize senior
2. Bryce Merriman, Maize South senior
3. Cale Carson, El Dorado senior
4. Matt Harding, Bishop Carroll junior
5. Wayne Hesse, Bishop Carroll senior
6. Asher Moen, Andover junior
7. Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate senior
8. Jonathan Jones, Derby senior
9. Britte Magnuson, Maize South junior
10. Emmitt Keller, Circle sophomore
BOYS TOP 5 TEAMS
1. Maize South
2. Bishop Carroll
3. Maize
4. North
5. Circle
