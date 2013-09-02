Golfer Mucciaccio returns for Eisenhower

After a knee injury dashed Makena Mucciaccio’s basketball hopes, she discovered a new sport — and only had to look as far as her back yard.

Mucciaccio and her golf team made their presence known in a big way last year. She finished third individually at the Class 5A state tournament with an 82, powering the AVCTL Division II champion Tigers to a fifth-place finish.

This season, Eisenhower is no longer a secret, and Mucciaccio, a junior, returns this season, as does senior Kalin Watson, a top-50 finisher at state.

“We won’t be able to sneak up on anyone this year,” coach Cliff Hartzog said.

Along with sophomore Kelli Irvin, the three will provide a strong foundation for the Tigers this season.

As for her goals, Mucciaccio said she just wants to continually improve — and she has the added benefit of living adjacent to a hole at Auburn Hills Golf Course.

“My goal is to beat third (at state) and get better than last year,” she said.

Mucciaccio’s transformation was not overnight, but rather the result of practice and hard work.

“I practiced a lot after my freshman year, when I struggled a little bit,” she said.

Mucciaccio’s determination has impressed her coach.

“She’s a kid who really wants to be a golfer,” Hartzog said. “She doesn’t play any other sport. She has made a commitment because she loves it and loves the game.

“After our practices (at Tex Consolver Golf Course), she’ll go over the Auburn Hills and keep practicing. She’s not afraid to chip and putt by herself. She just puts her headphones on and goes to work.”

The Tigers started with a strong finish at the season-opening Andover Open at Wichita State’s Braeburn Golf Course, and continued that throughout the season.

“It was a fun ride, especially my team doing it together,” Watson said. “Playing with them made it all the more special.”

Mucciaccio admits she sometimes struggles early, but bounces back quickly.

At the state tournament, Mucciaccio, paired with St. Thomas Aquinas’ Baile Winslow, the 2011 state medalist and eventual 2012 runner-up, started slowly on the front nine.

“(Hartzog) told me to pull myself together, and I began shooting pretty well,” Mucciaccio said. “I struggled on the front nine, but I found a way to forget about it and come back.”

The Tigers’ main loss to graduation was senior Lyndie Simmons (30th at state), but Mucciaccio said she and Watson have assumed leadership roles.

Eisenhower has an additional incentive to do well this year, Hartzog said. The Tigers will be the host school for this year’s 5A state tournament at Tex Consolver Golf Course. And, they might have an advantage in a field with no clear-cut favorite.

“It’s an interesting year,” he said. “There’s not that dominant team that is going to run away with it.

“There will be some shootouts, for sure.”