Other Varsity Sports

January 06, 2012 12:00 AM

Southeast boys set to defend City League bowling title

BY MIKE KESSINGER - Eagle correspondent

Hopes are high for a Southeast High boys bowling team that returns everyone from last year's team.

Senior Tyler Clark, the defending City League champion, leads a talented team that hopes to compete for City League and state championships.

"The boys are working hard to improve their game, and they can't wait for the season to start," Koch said.

Clark's personal-best 682 series won the league boys title last February at Thunderbird Bowl and helped the Buffaloes to a 96-pin team tournament victory over Heights. Southeast also claimed the overall league title.

Clark said the team doesn't have a standout. Anyone can have a breakout performance, then someone else could lead in the next meet.

Alex Harber, the only other senior besides Clark, won the North Invitational title last season.

Despite winning the City League, Southeast was disappointed in its seventh-place finish in its Class 6A regional in Topeka. That meant the Buffaloes didn't make the trip to the state tournament as a team.

The moment the regional ended, coach David Koch knew exactly when he wanted to start the next season.

"Right then," Koch said.

It was, if anything, a disappointment for a team that had gone undefeated in the regular season.

"After regional we were down and out," Clark said. "It was hard for the season to end like that. We were mad. It was a big motivation for us."

With the end of last season as motivation to carry, the Buffs hope their off-season preparation will play dividends, and the frustration of last season will turn into something better this time around.

