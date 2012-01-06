Other Varsity Sports

City League, area bowling notes

January 06, 2012

City league bowling notes

* Both Carroll teams should be strong. Sophomore Hollyann Johansen is the defending individual girls champ in 5-1A. Senior Kaitlin Johnson also returns. The boys will be led by juniors Connor McGill and Andre Morgan, and sophomores Jamel Gunther and Gus Morgan.

* East returns the most experience on the girls side. The Aces won the City League title and finished second to Heights at state. Senior Alyssa Loper leads a group of five returners.

* Heights has won back-to-back girls state titles and returns senior Emerald Weaver and sophomore Shelby Burns. The boys placed second in the City League with senior Caleb Noller back after a 205 average last season.

* Kapaun senior Nick Ries and junior Jacob Klitzke are top returns, as is junior Katie Norman on the girls side.

* Senior Ryen Ingram, fourth in 6A, will lead North. The Redskins girls will be an inexperienced group with two returners.

* Northwest senior Dalton Fraizer went to state as a sophomore.

* South has two boys and one girl back who qualified for state last season. Junior Tanner Schiesser carried a 201 average, while senior Sam Steffen had the top girls average.

AREA HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING NOTES

* Andover Central will look to rebuild after losing 12 seniors. Sophomore Keri Ladigo placed second at state for the girls team a year ago.

* Augusta returns a strong nucleus on both teams. Senior Brandon Hallmark was the league champion, and Sam Davis was third in the league. Sophomores Bethany Watson and Katy Nordman qualified for state.

* Buhler doesn’t have a home alley since Countryside Lanes closed in Hutchinson. The lone home meet is senior night at McPherson’s. Junior Kirsten Allan is back after finishing fourth in 5-1A last season, while senior Jaron Pifer is the top returner for the boys..

* Junior Taylor Siruta was a state qualifier for Cheney last year. He leads a group of four varsity returners. Seniors Amanda Martin and Trea House are the two varsity members back from last season’s girls.

* The brother-sister tandem of James and Nicole Gulick will be counted on to lead the Circle teams. A senior, Nicole, is a two-time all-league performer and finished on the 4A all-tournament team. James helped lead the Circle boys as part of the AV-CTL Division IV tri-champs.

* Collegiate junior Jack Stewart, who won state as a freshman, finished 11th as a junior. Juniors Tara Smart, Alex Waldeck and Sage Farha lead the girls team.

* A Class 6A regional champion last year, the Derby boys return junior Devin Boswell, who won the regional individual title. The Panthers placed sixth at state.

* Goddard has no varsity returners on the boys team and Morgan Jackson is the lone returner from the girls team.

* Senior Vince Peters leads McPherson’s boys. Sophomore Crystal Nutter will be counted on to step up for the girls team.

