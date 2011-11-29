Maize South swimmers looking for challenges

How's this for a challenge?

Every day, when the Maize South boys swimmers hit the pool for practice, they've got Maize to practice against.

"They practice together, and then I have them compete against one another," said Hussein Yassine, who is the coach for both teams. "The entire teams are friends."

The competition between the two has helped forge a bond, but more than anything Yassine hopes Maize South will benefit because the team is so young.

"It's been awesome," Yassine said.

Starting with just five swimmers two years ago in its first season, Maize South grew to nine last season, and with that made a little bit of a statement at the Class 5-1A state meet at the Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka.

With six swimmers, the Maverics placed 15th and scored 51 points.

All six of the state qualifiers return — Chance Dickinson, Danny Minks, Greyson Heckman, Alex Orth, John Lavalle and Caleb Peterson.

Heckman, a junior, placed eighth in the 200 yard freestyle at state.

The Mavericks have 20 swimmers out for the team this year. That's more people to compete with their rivals at practice.

"There is a lot of leadership," Yassine said. "(Both teams) will have game nights together. They're more of a family that has fun together.

"When I pit them against each other in practice they really go at it."