City League boys swimming notes

Bishop Carroll's boys swimming team wasn't the best in the City League last year, but it was almost the best in Class 5A.

Finishing second at the state meet was a new accomplishment for the Eagles, who hope to ride it to another successful season despite heavy losses to graduation.

"We were very excited," eighth-year Carroll coach Andrea Ellsworth said. "I remember we were so happy and one of our swimmers said we were more excited than the team that had won it."

In a shadow of the East squad in the City League, where the Blue Aces' were coming off their third straight league meet title, the Eagles had their moment to shine as the highest state finisher from Wichita.

"Yeah, I think it really was a surprise," Ellsworth said. "We don't really see many of those teams (from state) during the season. It was great. It really gives us motivation for this year."

The Eagles will use that motivation with a much younger team after losing eight to graduation. Carroll will by led a pair of seniors and a junior who all proved worthy of helping their team take the next step.

Senior Alec Khoury may have the best resume heading into the year after placing second at state in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 50 free. Senior Joseph Bachman and junior Alex Vulgamore each had impressive showings, as well. Bachman was fourth in the 100 backstroke and seventh in the 100 butterfly. Vulgamore was sixth in the 200 free and 100 butterfly.

"Alex really swims with an attitude," Ellsworth said of Vulgamore. "It's a really good attitude. He can be fun, but serious, too. Alec Khoury is the same way."

The Eagles, who have 19 out for the team, will also be able to rely on sophomore Will Smith for some experience after he placed seventh at state in the 100 breaststroke. Devin Bacha placed second in the City League and ninth at state in diving. Bacha has been battling mononucleosis, Ellsworth said. It's a case she said they'll have to take day by day in order to see if he'll be able to compete.