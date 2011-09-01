Carroll cross country follows the mighty Thor

They call him "The Terminator," a clear reference to his ever-present dark shades.

He's known as "Davidtron," an ode to his unparalleled speed for a distance runner.

Another one is the "silent assassin," which is understandable given his penchant for completing his work swiftly and maintaining a steely persona.

"I think they are all kind of funny," said Bishop Carroll senior David Thor. "I just kind of go along with it and laugh with them."

And everyone wants to talk about Thor, the defending Class 5A boys cross country state champion who added two more titles to his collection in the spring during track season.

But Thor isn't interested in that; he said he's more focused on defending his other title — a team title, which Carroll has won two years in a row now.

"Winning a race is great and all, but it isn't enough," Thor said. "If you can't share it with anybody, then it's not as great as it looks. I think sharing the title with your best friends, it just magnifies what you accomplished even more."

The Golden Eagles are certainly in line to be the favorite again with Thor, James Hampton, Gage Garcia, Henry Merth, Nick Martin and Anthony Arion returning. Carroll opens its season Saturday with its home meet at Lake Afton.

As the lone senior, Thor has shifted into the team's leader.

"David has really blossomed," Carroll coach Cory Swords said. "He addresses the team much more frequently and lets them know what he expects out of them. He's a lot more vocal this year."

That hasn't always been the case. Part of Thor's unintentional intimidation factor comes from his demeanor.

"Everyone from the outside has always looked up to him as one of those really great runners," Merth said. "But I really think he just represents Bishop Carroll really well with the way he acts."

It's all unwanted, but Thor laughs and confirms that he's been told his sunglasses add to his presence. Not to mention the fact that his goal is to break 16 minutes at Rim Rock, the course the state meet is held at.

"I would hate to compete against it," Swords said. "You look over and you can't see his eyes. It's like you're running against this emotionless person that doesn't feel pain."

So what's behind the shades?

"My eyes actually dry out really badly if I don't wear them," Thor said. "I have a prescription for them. Everybody always thinks it's for some fancy reason."