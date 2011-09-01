Boys cross country notes

City League

East must replace five seniors from last season squad, but does return accomplished runners in Aaron Heil and Tanner Follis.

Heights has returners in Brandon Tilson, Devontae Edwards and Mitchell Lawrence with two freshmen in Luis Rodriguez and Gareth Baker.

Kapaun Mount Carmel has five returners from last season's state-qualifying team, Nolan Hesse, Tony Baldessari, Matt Ayres, John Dolechek and Lukas Maki.

North returns every varsity runner from last season. The senior class of Brandon Dorion, William Kindel and Luis Sosa leads underclassmen Nick Bright, Tristyn Villa and Jeremy Brittain.

Northwest has a state qualifier to build around in Max Surmeier. Joey Alberts, Kevin Crafton, Kris Mathur and Joel Roberts will look to fill out the lineup.

South returns top runners John Castellaw and Jacob Chamberlin, and add freshman Tony Matsui.

Southeast is focusing on building depth, led by senior Sterlin Broomfield and sophomore Jeff Masood.

West's top runners should be Bryce Money and Dominick Fongera.

Area

Andover will rely heavily on returners Jacob Highfield, Henery Hook and Chris Clausing.

Andover Central has a state qualifier senior Andy Howell back, as well as experience in Garrett Pretz and Dylan Wheeler.

Augusta's top runner will be senior Chase Wells, who was all-league.

Belle Plaine seniors Todd McIntyre and Tyler Jantz lead the improved team.

Berean Academy has senior leadership from Daniel Claassen, who was a league and regional champion.

Burrton's top runner will be junior Trae Lane, who returns after a top-25 finish at state.

Caldwell will be led by sophomore Sam Futhey.

Campus returns one of the top runners in the area in senior Bryant Keirns. With Chris Kelly, John Labelle and Christian Griffith back, Campus will be looking to improve on last season's seventh-place finish at state.

A group of juniors will look to lead the way at Cheney: Micah Dehning, Hunter Veith and Nic Sanders. Freshman Jake Tatge is expected to make an impact.

Circle has the senior leadership of Will Sellers.

Clearwater has a stable of runners back, including all-league juniors Hayden Bates and Ian Woods.

Collegiate won't have enough to field a team, but will feature sophomores Arri Evans and Will Baltzer.

Cunningham will be powered by the trio of Luke Panek, Justin Stackhouse and Luke McAdam.

Brandon Lewis will lead the way at Derby with the Max Runyon, Evan Julius and Nathan Melton.

Douglass doesn't have much experience outside seniors of Ben Goodwin, Koal Gibson and Kordell Burch.

David Herrs takes over for long-time coach Ron Koppenhaver at El Dorado , which also has to replace its top three runners. The top options are Michael Riedl, Sam Haines and John Scott.

Eureka's freshman Hunter Denner should be the team's top runner.

Sophomore Austin Smith leads the way at Fairfield .

Long-time coach Mel Hussey returns at Goddard after three years of retirement. Zach Hambrick, Joseph Newman, Jacob Newman and Lincoln Lemon return.

Goddard Eisenhower doesn't have a runner with any varsity experience but has newcomers Derrick McClain, Taylor Ballinger, Andrew Hawkins and Evan St. Clair.

A young squad returns at Haven , which will rely on its junior class of Nathan Lacoy, Ian Brannon and Luke Johnson.

Hesston has most of its team back from last season, including Drew Hageman, Peter Jensen, Jacob Penner, Cody Nuss and Tyler Jaso.

If Hillsboro is to continue its recent string of success, it will need for Bret Mueller to be its next top runner.

Juniors Cordell Goering, Edgar Gutierrez and Luke Kicklighter lead Hutchinson Trinity .

Kingman will be led by sophomore Chris Harbert.

Maize has Ryan Hopkins leading the pack that includes Jason Costello, Brooks Rummery, Eli Ybarra and Cole Bosley.

Maize South will be mostly inexperienced.

Mulvane has Luca Trooien-Smith, Miles Hilgers, Kyle Spotts and Levi Carver returning.

Newton will be looking to get back to state, led by seniors Adam Kelsey, Helam Hernandez and Dilan Winter.

Oxford won't have enough numbers to form a team, but does return junior Mark Sutton, who placed fourth in 2A last season.

Peabody-Burns returns one runner from last season.

Mario Perez is a two-time state qualifier for Pratt .

Improving on a second-place finish in 1A is the goal for Pretty Prairie , which returns Trey Tallant, Corwin Williams, Kaleb Graber, Ian Williams and Paul Crum.

Four runners are back Remington from last season.

Rose Hill senior Joey Kenneson will be the team's top runner after finishing in the top 25 at 4A.

Sunrise has returners Ryan Dungan and Seth Young, and also adds an impact freshman in Tyler Brandt.

Valley Center is led by all-league runner Colton Durham.

Wellington will be led by junior Ren Bean, a league champion and state qualifier.