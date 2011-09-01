Girls cross country notes

City League

All seven runners are back from the state championship team at Bishop Carroll . While junior Kaelyn Balch remains a top threat, Carroll also has depth with runners Katherine Dillard, Kristen Powell, Miranda Reichenberger and Courtney Jordan.

East must replace its top runner, but does return the other six from its varsity team. It's a team full of upperclassmen, as Carlin Greene, Andrea Livingston, Kristen Lumpkins, Savana Cross, Aubrey Smading and Abby Amstutz are all juniors or seniors.

Heights' focus will be on trying to send its lone returner, Brianna Lee, to the state meet.

Kapaun Mount Carmel lost its front-runner in Mackenzie Maki, but does return enough to make a formidable pack in Bridgette Valliere, Saige Muir, Crista Skinner, Megan Crawford and Emilee Strecker.

North has the defending 6A state champion back in Amber Eichkorn and will look to fill in around herwith Hannah Dykstra, Martina Salerno, Sydney Kniep, Karla McFaul and Maribel Fraire.

Northwest features a state qualifier Kali Simpkins and plenty of talent around her with Brooke Rothwell, Meredith Short and Julie Blasdel.

South returns state qualifier Jasmine Mayorga, and adds freshman Hannah Matsui to Hailey Person.

Southeast will be extremely young, its top runner being freshman Addi Lies. Taylor Gutierrez and Ashley Frazier add experience.

West will be led by senior Wendi Harris. Freshman Seleno Baez has looked promising in early-season workouts.

Area

Andoverwill feature all-league runner Laura Sewell as well as Elise Larsen and Kathryn Sill.

Andover Central returns its top two runners from last season, juniors Kenzie Wills and Hailey Flanigan.

Augusta has experience back in Cassidy Hartup and Tori Gilmore.

Belle Plaine will be strong with returners Megan Doyle, Kali Ast and Brynn McIntyre.

Berean Academy has a good young foundation, starting with sophomore Wendy Busenitz, who was a league champion last season.

After a second-place finish at 1A last season, Burrton won't be able to field a team but senior Elizabeth Simoneau does return.

Caldwell has senior Taberie Halling, a state qualifier last season, as well as Ali Lee, Sydnee York and Shae Lebeda.

Depth is a concern at Campus , but the Colts return Bri Binger, Paige Thompson and Bailey Clark.

Cheney has Meriah Leis, Lidia Montano and Sara Teague returning. Sophomore Taylor Needham, 4A's 400-meter state champion last season, is also out this season.

Qualifying for state is a possibility for Circle , led by its senior class of Page Lindstrom, Cassidy Treweeke, Molly Wartick, Jacey Zerr and Jessica Fay.

Clearwater returns little experience outside its top two runners Kaitlin Davis and Logan Davis.

Collegiate has a solid foundation in its seniors, Sydney Lower, Ellie Newlin and Maggie Newlin. Newcomers Rachel Wolansky and Kate Holden give the Spartans depth.

Sophomore Mollie Panek is back at Cunningham after qualifying for state.

Derby has seven of its top eight runners back. Emily Hornbeck, Kaittlin Cabrin and Amber Green give Derby a solid top three.

The Molly Milbourn era is over at El Dorado , but Faith Hadley, Samantha Galley, Hannah Helferich and Sydney Saltsman are back.

Eureka will look to get to state behind junior Miranda Moore, a qualifier from last season.

Fairfield's Lacey Buckwalter, a sophomore, looks to build on her 12th-place finish at the 1A meet.

Goddard doesn't have any varsity experience returning,

Goddard Eisenhower has senior Megan Ballinger and sophomore Jaclyn Means, both top-5 finishers last year in 6A. Others with experience include Caitlyn Hollinger, Priscilla King and Brooke Zimmerman.

State qualifier Madison Caffrey leads Haven , with returners Abby Ausherman and Kelsey Grindry andnewcomers Hailey Davis, Betty Ausherman and Breanne Jones.

Hesston's top returner is junior Holly Peters, who will be joined by freshman Kala Heddin.

Only five are on the roster at Hillsboro , but Samantha Ens and Erin Wiebe are returning letterwinners.

Hutchinson Trinity returns most everyone from last season, led by sophomore Brittany Labenz.

Kingman returns senior Jenny Boroughs, as it will combine teams with Norwich , which adds state qualifiers Alecia Henson and Gabrielle Garrison.

Maize is full of potential with sophomores in Sydney and Shea Roy and Alexis Loudermilk, senior leadership from Najai Hill and Karly Hartley and the addition of freshman Deidra Walker.

Maize Southwill feature several talented but unproven underclassmen.

Newton qualified for 5A meet last season, but the only returners from that squad are Ashlyn Glann and Amy Kondziola.

Oxford will feature lone returner sophomore Autumn Lerback.

Pratt returns its entire squad from last season and has three newcomers. Senior Cheyenne Becker finished third in 4A last season.

After finishing seventh in 1A last season, Pretty Prairie is powered by Selena Wapelhorst, Kelly McDonald, Emily Moore and Maria Panek.

Remington has three returners in Kathryn Fee, Stacia Thunberg and Raquel Carey.

Rose Hill will build its team around sophomore Emily Terrell, who placed in the top 20 in 4A.

Sedgwick will be led by Melissa Olson and Jadyn Burkholder.

Sunrise Academy will have a completely new team, featuring Anna and Sarah Heer, and freshman Shannon Cantrell.

Valley Center returns its entire squad, including 5A champion junior Morgan Wedekind andtop-10 finisher Shelby Marten.

Back for Wellington is league champion Jaedyn Ledesma, who also placed 20th at 4A state.