May 20, 2011 7:28 PM

State swimming results Day 1 (May 20)

Class 6A

At Capitol Federal Natatorium, Topeka

Finals

Diving

1. Adrianna Lewis, BV Northwest, 431.60; 2. Sarah Sanders, SM North, 395.95; 3. Ellie Smart, SM East, 379.05; 4. Bobby Bliss, Olathe South, 371.25; 5. Cassie Sterbenz, SM East, 353.10; 6. Emma Roush, BV West, 330.85; 7. Katy VanNevel, Manhattan, 325.05; 8. Lauren Fitzgerald, Topeka, 324.60; 9. Annie Soderberg, Free State, 321.10; 10. Carlee Kyle, Washburn Rural, 317.85; 11. McKenna Alonso, BV Northwest, 303.45; 12. Caroline Freeman, W. Heights, 292.60; 13. Britnee Edelman, SM Northwest, 291.10; 14. McKenzie Piland, W. Heights, 288.55; 15. Caitlin Ungerer, Washburn Rural, 283.70; 16. Ashley Klenda, BV Northwest, 248.10.

Preliminaries

200 medley relay

Championship finalists—1. BV North (Katie Kruse, Grace Stafford, Amy Sevcik, Ellie Stafford), 1:51.13; 2. SM East, 1:52.29; 3. W. Northwest (Kara Aaby, Nikki Daniels, Haley Stienbach, Maddie Bazzelle), 1:53.15; 4. W. East (Olivia Tran, Kate Spitz, Madelyn Ong, Kaitie Shinsato), 1:53.74; 5. SM West, 1:53.92; 6. Free State , 1:55.56; 7. Olathe East, 1:58.43; 8. Washburn Rural, 1:58.60.

Consolation finalists—9. Manhattan, 1:59.39; 10. Olathe Northwest, 1:59.76; 11. SM South, 2:01.30; 12. Lawrwence, 2:01.32; 13. Derby (Kelsey Lagpacan, Megan Bastin, MiKayla Bastin, Rachel Onken), 2:04.10; 14. SM Northwest, 2:04.67; 15. BV Northwest, 2:04.98; 16. BV West, 2:05.64.

Other Wichita area—17. W. Heights (Alyssa Packer, Chanell Nguyen, Kelsey Buller, Ondria Labrayere), 2:06.89; 19. W. North (Kelly Smith, Angela Smith, Kaddie Ropp, Rachel Tice), 2:10.29.

200 freestyle

Championship finalists—1. Martson Fries, SM East, 1:53.73; 2. Meg Stanley, SM East, 1:56.89; 3. Mackenna Rife, Olathe Northwest, 1:57.51; 4. Hallie Breidenthal, BV Northwest, 1:58.13; 5. Molly Rockefeller, Washburn Rural, 2:00.09; 6. Sarah McKittrick, SM East, 2:02.25; 7. Maddi Bryant, Olathe Northwest, 2:02.57; 8. Mardi Buchanan, BV North, 2:02.97.

Consolation finalists—9. Pilar Dritz, Manhattan, 2:04.54; 10. Kylee Emerson, Olathe East, 2:05.36; 11. Kelter, Olathe Northwest, 2:05.70; 12. Audrey Markway, Olathe East, 2:05.74; 13. Ciciley Withers, W. Southeast, 2:05.97; 14. Ally O'Hearne, BV North, 2:06.13; 15. Christa McKittrick, SM East, 2:07.55; 16. Kate McCurdy, Free State, 2:08.46.

200 individual medley

Championship finalists—1. Emily Chesser, W. Southeast, 2:09.92; 2. Natalie Morris, Olathe Northwest, 2:10.27; 3. Nikki Daniels, W. Northwest, 2:10.38; 4. Mackenzie Neeley, Olathe Northwest, 2:12.38; 5. Sarah Freshnock, SM East, 2:14.88; 6. Paige Meredith, SM South, 2:17.00; 7. Nicole Danisi, BV Northwest, 2:17.46; 8. Kara Mishler, Free State, 2:18.03.

Consolation finalists—9. Jenna Flottman, BV North, 2:20.44; 10. Lizzy DeWitt, Campus, 2:20.76; 11. Meredith Ricks, Topeka, 2:21.16; 12. Carsten Leimer, BV North, 2:21.25; 13. Miranda Rohn, Lawrence, 2:21.60; 14. Olivia Tran, W. East, 2:22.91; 15. Hallie Beck, SM East, 2:23.01; 16. Grace Stafford, BV North, 2:23.88.

Other Wichita—17. Andrea Livingston, W. East, 2:25.66.

50 freestyle

Championship finalists—1. Shawna Elsey, Olathe East, 24.53; 2. Katy Richardson, SM East, 24.73; 3. Mirelle Thomas, BV West, 24.85; 4. Ashlee Foster, Olathe East, 24.89; 5. Molly Christensen, Washburn Rural, 25.16; 6. Reilly Moore, Free State, 25.18; 7. Ellie Stafford, BV North, 25.30; 8. Lanie Leek, SM East, 25.36.

Consolation finalists—9. Anna Elliott, Olathe East, 25.37; 10. McKenzie Strother, W. North, 25.39; 11. Amy Sevcik, BV North, 25.47; 12. Madeline Peters, SM East, 25.49; 13. Kasey Kowalski, BV Northwest, 25.66; 14. (tie) Kaitie Shinsato, W. East and Chelsea Spraetz, BV West, 26.13; 16. Sarah Genton, SM East, 26.16.

Other Wichita—17. Hannah Silverthorne, W. North, 26.27; 21. Bazzelle, W. Northwest, 26.83; 24. Natalie White, W. East, 27.31

100 butterfly

Championship finalists—1. Natalie Morris, Olathe Northwest, 57.36; 2. Kate Snyder, SM West, 58.88; 3. Amy Sevcik, BV North, 59.42; 4. Paige Meredith, SM South, 59.51; 5. Kara Mishler, Free State, 59.65; 6. Tayler Kirtley, BV Northwest, 1:00.22; 7. Abbey Lassley, W. North, 1:01.53; 8. Kara Aaby, W. Northwest, 1:01.89.

Consolation finalists—9. Katie Kruse, BV North, 1:02.77; 10. Alyssa Newbury, Derby, 1:03.45; 11. Madelyn Ong, W. East, 1:03.92; 12. Zhu Zhu Lundin-Daniels, Dodge City, 1:04.03; 13. (tie) Chrissy Koepke, SM West and Emily Fuson, SM East, 1:04.69; 15. Makayla Walters, Manhattan, 1:05.18; 16. Annemarie Bucholtz, Manhattan, 1:07.41.

100 freestyle

Championship finalists—1. Marston Fries, SM East, 52.84; 2. Shawna Elsey, Olathe East, 53.47; 3. Mirelle Thomas, BV West, 54.12; 4. Ashlee Foster, Olathe East, 54.17; 5. Anna Elliott, Olathe East, 54.78; 6. McKenzie Strother, W. North, 54.98; 7. Mardi Buchanan, BV North, 55.20; 8. Katy Richardson, SM East, 55.31.

Consolation finalists—9. Hallie Breidenthal, BV Northwest, 55.39; 2. Katie Vaughan, Olathe Northwest, 55.93; 11. Kasey Kowalski, BV Northwest, 56.58; 12. Jill Robben, BV North, 56.64; 13. Hannah Silverthorne, W. North, 57.19; 14. Dana Sherard, SM East, 57.45; 15. Lanie Leek, SM East, 57.70; 16. Kate Spitz, W. East, 57.72.

Other Wichita—19. Kaitie Shinsato, W. East, 58.15; 23. Kelly Smith, W. North, 59.23; 24. Natalie White, W. East, 59.72.

500 freestyle

Championship finalists—1. Mackenna Rife, Olathe Northwest, 5:06.84; 2. Meg Stanley, SM East, 5:11.25; 3. Madi Bryant, Olathe Northwest, 5:21.69; 4. Molly Rockefeller, Washburn Rural, 5:27.20; 5. Annie Odrowski, Lawrence, 5:29.92; 6. Emily Fuson, SM East, 5:30.04; 7. Sarah McKittrick, SM East, 5:32.88; 8. Katie Kelter, Olathe Northwest, 5:33.97.

Consolation finalists—9. Pilar Dritz, Manhattan, 5:36.36; 10. Ally O'Hearne, BV North, 5:37.72; 11. Kylee Emerson, Olathe East, 5:38.37; 12. Lauren Stanley, SM East, 5:40.17; 13. Erin Miller, Free State, 5:45.80; 14. Andrea Livingston, W. East, 5:46.89; 15. Alyssa Newbury, Derby, 5:48.17; 16. Kate McCurdy, Free State, 5:48.36.

200 freestyle relay

Championship finalists—1. SM East (Fries, Peters, Leek, M. Stanley), 1:39.93; 2. Olathe East, 1:41.24; 3. BV North, 1:41.39; 4. Olathe Northwest, 1:41.75; 5. BV Northwest, 1:42.74; 6. Washburn Rural, 1:44.01; 7. W. North (K. Smith, Silverthorne, Lassley, Strother), 1:44.32; 8. W. East (Shinsato, Spitz, Ong, White), 1:45.81.

Consolation finalists—9. BV West, 1:46.12; 10. SM West, 1:47.76; 11. W. Northwest (Haley Steinbach, Darby Musselman, Emily Sanders, Bazzelle), 1:49.00; 12. SM South, 1:49.08; 13. Derby (Mi. Bastin, Lagpacan, Newbury, Lindsey Smith), 1:49.93; 14. SM Northwest, 1:50.40; 15. Manhattan, 1:50.60; 16. Free State, 1:51.26.

100 backstroke

Championship finalists—1. Emily Chesser, W. Southeast, 58.55; 2. Kate Snyder, SM West, 58.80; 3. Mackenzie Neeley, Olathe Northwest, 59.27; 4. Kara Aaby, W. Northwest, 1:00.23; 5. Abbey Lassley, W. North, 1:00.61; 6. Tayler Kirtley, BV Northwest, 1:00.69; 7. Olivia Tran, W. East, 1:01.58; 8. Miranda Rohn, Lawrence, 1:01.84.

Consolation finalists—9. Ciciley Withers, W. Southeast, 1:02.18; 10. Maddy Ingram, Olathe East, 1:02.53; 11. Katie Kruse, BV North, 1:02.66; 12. Sam Stewart, Olathe Northwest, 1:02.97; 13. Meredith Ricks, Topeka, 1:03.07; 14. Annie Odrowski, Lawrence, 1:04.28; 15. Lili Stalder, SM East, 1:04.30; 16. Carsten Leimer, BV North, 1:05.08.

Other Wichita—23. Madelyn Ong, W. East, 1:08.43; 24. Kelsey Lagpacan, Derby, 1:08.93.

100 breaststroke

Championship finalists—1. Nikki Daniels, W. Northwest, 1:05.42; 2. Reilly Moore, Free State, 1:08.08; 3. Grace Stafford, BV North, 1:08.13; 4. Lizzy DeWitt, Campus, 1:08.40; 5. Molly Christensen, Washburn Rural, 1:09.15; 6. Kathleen Fee, Hutchinson, 1:10.07; 7. Sarah Freshnock, SM East, 1:10.97; 8. Ellie Stafford, BV North, 1:10.99.

Consolation finalists—9. Jenna Flottman, BV North, 1:11.40; 10. Kate Spitz, W. East, 1:11.79; 11. Courtney Klema, SM West, 1:12.14; 12. Chelsea Spraetz, BV West, 1:12.22; 13. Hallie Beck, SM East, 1:12.63; 14. Nicole Danisi, BV Northwest, 1:12.97; 15. Ashely Murrell, SM East, 1:13.42; 16. Brianne Grudek, Olathe East, 1:13.98.

Other Wichtia—22. Angela Smith, W. North, 1:18.88.

400 freestyle relay

Championship finalists—1. Olathe Northwest (Neeley, Vaughan, Rife, Morris), 3:40.19; 2. Olathe East, 3:40.83; 3. SM East, 3:46.92; 4. BV Northwest, 3:48.72; 5. W. North (K. Smith, Silverthorne, Strother, Lassley), 3:48.80; 6. BV North, 3:49.97; 7. Free State, 3:54.83; 8. W. Northwest (Julia Blasdel, Stienbach, Aaby, Daniels), 3:54.87.

Consolation finalists—9. Washburn Rural, 3:55.44; 10. SM West, 3:55.45; 11. Manhattan, 3:57.26; 12. BV West, 3:57.90; 13. W. East (White, Tran, Dina Vu, Livingston), 4:02.04; 14. SM Northwest, 4:05.56; 15. Lawrence, 4;07.06; 16. Derby (Bastin, Smith, Lagpacan, Newbury), 4:07.61.

Other Wichita—19. W. Heights (Labrayere, Stahl, Packer, Buller), 4:10.66.

Class 5-1A

Finals

Diving

1. Chelsey Kessler, Emporia, 375.30; 2. Lauren Curry, BV Southwest, 358.75; 3. Payton Meyer, Blue Valley, 337.95; 4. Courtney Gammil, Lenexa St. James, 336.15; 5. Anne Wilcoxon, Blue Valley, 281.60; 6. Ashley Wheeler, Emporia, 279.10; 7. Ellie Murphy, Aquinas, 270.20; 8. Bronte Doughman, Salina Central, 259.65; 9. Mary Kate Danaher, Lenexa St. James, 237.35.

Preliminaries

200 medley relay

Championship finalists—1. Blue Valley (Becca Bond, Helena Bertels, Felicia Walker, Lexi Dienstbier), 1:56.71; 2. Independent (Brooke Brittain, Kate Wickham, Kelsey Eklund, Allie Griffin), 1:57.08; 3. BV Southwest, 2:00.27; 4. Aquinas, 2:00.73; 5. Newton (Hannah Schrag, Hana Robinson, Christina Entz, Katrina Gerbrand), 2:01.00; 6. McPherson (Rochelle Cottrell, Kassidy Glazner, Mariah Regier, Cheyenne Regier), 2:01.38; 7. Lenexa St. James, 2:03.04; 8. Andover Central (Gina Cernohous, KC Chambers, Alexis Lyman, Emilee O'Hair), 2:03.05.

Consolation finalists—9. Paola, 2:03.50; 10. Hayden, 2:03.82; 11. Seaman, 2:04.65; 12. Salina South, 2:04.77; 13. Kapaun (Kayla Rather, Marisa Meyer, Missy Daily, Bridgette Ayala), 2:05.76; 14. Carroll (Nicole Rau, Clara Seiwert, Madison Hutchison, Jessica Miller), 2:06.80; 15. Emporia, 2:07.13; 16. Independence, 2:07.53.

Other Wichita—19. Trinity Academy (Natalie Ledgerwood, Emily Knocke, Chelsey Kilgore, Caroline Van Bebber), 2:09.67.

200 freestyle

Championship finalists—1. Emily Dicus, Topeka West, 1:51.72 (record; old: 1:52.86, Abigail Mahoney, W. Trinity, 2007); 2. Samantha Brennan, Blue Valley, 1:57.35; 3. Kelsey Eklund, W. Independent, 1:58.29; 4. Beth Houghton, Blue Valley, 2:01.68; 5. Sara Lopez, Aquinas, 2:02.12; 6. Caysi Sykes, Maize South, 2:03.19; 7. Martina Schartz, Salina South, 2:04.44; 8. Kate Wickham, Independent, 2:04.45.

Consolation finalists—9. Sara Slifer, Newton, 2:06.06; 10. Ronni Hart, Paola, 2:06.19; 11. Allie Griffin, Independent, 2:0 7.60; 12. Allison Boyd, St. James, 2:10.23; 13. Erin Duncan, Pittsburg, 2:11.00; 14. Ellen Selba, Blue Valley, 2:13.62; 15. Allison Damm, Great Bend, 2:14.05; 16. Megan Richards, Blue Valley, 2:14.65.

200 individual medley

Championship finalists—1. Gina Cernohous, Andover Central, 2:13.60; 2. Emily Knocke, Trinity Academy, 2:14.91; 3. Katya Vakshteyn, Blue Valley, 2:17.79; 4. Katrina Gerbrand, Newton, 2:17.86; 5. Augusta Garies, St. James, 2:20.25; 6. Felicia Walker, Blue Valley, 2:22.64; 7. Alexander, Hayden, 2:25.67; 8. Hannah Hecht, Lansing, 2:26.26.

Consolation finalists—9. Katie Kirkpatrick, BV Southwest, 2:26.96; 10. Marisa Meyer, Kapaun, 2:27.41; 11. Arielle Steck, Andover Central, 2:31.17; 12. Kimberly Meader, Seaman, 2:32.14; 13. KC Chambers, Andover Central, 2:32.28; 14. Danielle Cross, BV Southwest, 2:32.34; 15. Lauren Amrein, St. James, 2:34.11; 16. Josey Wodke, Seaman, 2:35.10.

Other Wichita area—20. Ashley Call, El Dorado, 2:40.17; 22. Jessica Miller, Carroll, 2:41.25; 24. Erin Bergen, Newton, 2:44.44.

50 freestyle

Championship finalists—1. Chelsey Kilgore, Trinity Academy, 24.57; 2. Megan Becker, BV Southwest, 24.89; 3. Audra Hansen, Andover, 25.55; 4. Rebecca Tidwell, Emporia, 25.78; 5. Christina Entz, Newton, 26.12; 6. Sally Thompson, Salina South, 26.16; 7. Kassidy Glazner, McPherson, 26.18; 8. Colby Snyder, Blue Valley, 26.19.

Consolation finalists—9. Brytany Stewart, SE-Cherokee, 26.26; 10. Lexi Dienstbier, Blue Valley, 26.32; 11. Morgan Brotton, Salina South, 26.35; 12. Jenny Kongs, Aquinas, 26.41; 13. Kaylee Farmer, Paola, 26.61; 14. Virginia Bono, Aquinas, 26.89; 15. Jalen Hollenbeck, Emporia, 27.05; 16. Abby Weidner, BV Southwest, 27.26.

Other Wichita area—20. Julia Hilts, Andover, 27.86; 24. Taegan Curtis, Newton, 28.27.

100 butterfly

Championship finalists—1. Madison Hutchison, Carroll, 59.87; 2. Maggie Metz, Seaman, 59.98; 3. Becca Bond, Blue Valley, 1:01.36; 4. Christina Entz, Newton, 1:01.99; 5. Brooke Brittain, Independent, 1:02.08; 6. Mariah Regier, McPherson, 1:03.03; 7. Caysi Sykes, Maize South, 1:04.03; 8. Augusta Garies, St. James, 1:04.60.

Consolation finalists—9. Martina Schartz, Salina South, 1:04.69; 10. Meghan Ouderkirk, Salina South, 1:05.20; 11. Kate Dailey, KC Ward, 1:05.28; 12. Felicia Walker, Blue Valley, 1:05.56; 13. Elise Valdez, Hayden, 1:06.26; 14. Hannah Hildebrand, Great Bend, 1:07.27; 15. Hannah Cohen, BV Southwest, 1:08.04; 16. Toni Stock, Bonner Springs, 1:09.83.

Other Wichita area—20. Macy Garcia, Andover, 1:10.71; 21. Kambrey Porter, Maize South, 1:11.32.

100 freestyle

Championship finalists—1. Emily Dicus, Topeka West, 50.99 (record; old: 51.99, Paige Nath, W. Trinity, 2001); 2. Chelsey Kilgore, Trinity Academy, 53.69; 3. Kelsey Eklund, Independent, 55.01; 4. Audra Hansen, Andover, 55.66; 5. Megan Becker, BV Southwest , 56.26; 6. Helena Bertels, Blue Valley, 56.62; 7. Lexi Dienstbier, Blue Valley, 57.17; 8. Morgan Brotton, Salina South, 57.31.

Consolation finalists—9. Brytany Stewart, SE-Cherokee, 57.40; 10. Rebecca Tidwell, Emporia, 57.68; 11. Kassidy Glazner, McPherson, 57.73; 12. Colby Snyder, Blue Valley, 58.15; 13. Erin Duncan, Pittsburg, 58.50; 14. Katie-Jo Kirk, Paola, 58.69; 15. Virginia Bono, Aquinas, 58.73; 16. Sally Thompson, Salina South, 58.98.

500 freestyle

Championship finalists—1. Samantha Brennan, Blue Valley, 5:10.17; 2. Gina Cernohous, Andover Central, 5:15.27; 3. Maggie Metz, Seaman, 5:20.80; 4. Sara Lopez, Aquinas, 5:27.85; 5. Beth Houghton, 5:31.38; 6. Kate Wickham, Independent, 5:32.74; 7. Allie Griffin, W. Independent, 5:35.33; 8. Kate Dailey, Bishop Ward, 5:37.53.

Consolation finalists—9. Ronni Hart, Paola, 5:42.91; 10. Allison Boyd, St. James, 5:46.97; 11. Sara Slifer, Newton, 5:51.28; 12. Ellen Selba, Blue Valley, 5:57.45; 13. MacKenzie Payne, Emporia, 6:03.60; 14. Anna Rassette, Blue Valley, 6:03.81; 15. Allison Damm, Great Bend, 6:05.33; 16. Kimberly Meader, Seaman, 6:09.47.

Other Wichita area—20. Macy Garcia, Andover, 6:21.13; 21. Brooke Biby, Carroll, 6:25.01; 23. Erin Bergen, Newton, 6:27.09.

200 freestyle relay

Championship finalists—1. Blue Valley (Snyder, Walker, Dienstbier, Houghton), 1:45.52; 2. Salina South, 1:46.80; 3. BV Southwest, 1:47.70; 4. Aquinas, 1:47.90; 5. Andover (Hansen, Hilts, Bea Ferenc, Garcia), 1:48.19; 6. Paola, 1:48.94; 7. Emporia, 1:49.40; 8. McPherson (C. Regier, Cottrell, M. Regier, Glazner), 1:49.78.

Consolation finalists—9. Andover Central (Cernohous, O'Hair, Lyman, Steck), 1:50.74; 10. Hayden, 1:50.81; 11. Miege, 1:52.00; 12. Newton (Robinson, Schrag, Curtis, Slifer), 1:52.89; 13. El Dorado (Hannah Halfrich, Baylie Harsh, Call, Jade Johnson), 1:54.90; 14. Kapaun (Bethany Boswell, Bethany Hesse, Bridgette Ayala, Meyer), 1:55.60; 15. Seaman, 1:56.25; 16. Coffeyville, 1:56.62.

Other Wichita area—17. Trinity Academy (Knocke, Natalie Ledgerwood, Van Bebber, Kilgore), 1:57.32; 22. Independent (Tori Ciniglio, Sammi Brandyberry, Molly Gardner, Elizabeth Dunne), 2:06.73.

100 backstroke

Championship finalists—1. Brooke Brittain, Independent, 59.63; 2. Emily Knocke, Trinity Academy, 59.71; 3. Madison Hutchison, Carroll, 1:00.00; 4. Becca Bond, Blue Valley, 1:00.86; 5. Katie Kirkpatrick, BV Southwest, 1:02.78; 6. Katrina Gerbrand, Newton, 1:03.02; 7. Katya Vakshteyn, Blue Valley, 1:03.39; 8. Jenny Kongs, Aquinas, 1:03.40.

Consolation finalists—9. Katie-Jo Kirk, Paola, 1:05.81; 10. Bri Bittel, Aquinas, 1:06.14; 11. Anna Horner, W. Collegiate, 1:06.17; 12. Hannah Hecht, Lansing, 1:06.37; 13. Claire Alexander, Hayden, 1:06.87; 14. Hannah Hildebrand, Great Bend, 1:97.55; 15. Arielle Steck, Andover Central, 1:07.87; 16. Jordan Roberts, Coffeyville, 1:08.88.

Other Wichita area—20. Kayla Rathert, Kapaun, 1:09.97; 22. Taylor Harker, El Dorado, 1:11.58.

100 breaststroke

Championship finalists—1. Elise Valdez, Hayden, 1:11.81; 2. Helena Bertels, Blue Valley, 1:12.75; 3. Marisa Meyer, Kapaun, 1:13.73; 4. Hana Robinson, Newton, 1:15.33; 5. Sara Greenough, St. Paul, 1:16.73; 6. Lauren Amrein, St. James, 1:18.08; 7. Juliet Korbe, Salina South, 1:18.66; 8. Anna Jenkins, Aquinas, 1:19.22.

Consolation finalists—9. Brooke Biby, Carroll, 1:19.49; 10. Erica Gammill, Aquinas, 1:19.69; 11. KC Chambers, Andover Central, 1:19.95; 12. Kelsey Worley, BV Southwest, 1:20.18; 13. Jendra Teuscher, Paola, 1:20.31; 14. Sami McCormick, Blue Valley, 1:20.96; 15. Jessica Hardman, KC Turner, 1:21.27; 16. Kambrey Porter, Maize South, 1:21.38.

400 freestyle relay

Championship finalists—1. Blue Valley (Houghton, Bertels, Vakshteyn, Brennan), 3:46.63; 2. Independent (Wickham, Griffin, Brittain, Eklund), 3:48.81; 3. Salina South, 3:52.99; 4. Newton (Gerbrand, Slifer, Robinson, Entz), 3:54.86; 5. Paola, 3:58.46; 6. Topeka West, 4:)2.91; 7. Emporia, 4:03.55; 8. BV Southwest, 4:03.60.

Consolation finalists—9. Andover (Hansen, Hilts, Ferenc, Garcia), 4:04.46; 10. Seaman, 4:06.80; 11. St. James, 4:08.17; 12. Carroll (Miller, Biby, Seiwert, Hutchison), 4:09.51; 14. Lansing, 4:16.55; 15. Independence, 4:16.67; 16. McPherson (C. Regier, Bryant, Cottrell, M. Regier), 4:17.43.

Other Wichita area—17. El Dorado (Helferich, Harker, Call, Johnson), 4:17.69.

