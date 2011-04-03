Heights' Leichner ready to rebound

Heights golfer Hunter Leichner couldn't have written a better script for himself through the early part of last season.

He was a combined 8 under after the first four tournaments, was the favorite to be the City League individual champion and had colleges banging down his door.

But then everything stopped.

Leichner, now a junior, became seriously ill with a virus that doctors couldn't diagnose. He lost 15 pounds and suffered blinding migraines for more than a month, which forced Leichner to miss tournaments and withdraw from others.

What looked like a dream season turned into a nightmare.

"It really was a let-down year," Leichner said. "I could maybe start a tournament but I didn't play well because I was miserable. I didn't get a chance to accomplish all the goals I set."

Not until July did Leichner finally shake the mysterious virus with medication and gained all his weight back. By that time, though, school was close to starting, so Leichner missed opportunities to practice and continue to develop his game.

But now, about a month into practice, Leichner finally feels like he has his game back to where it was, and he thinks it might even be better.

"I've made some mechanical changes to my swing that makes me more accurate," Leichner said. "My course management used to be so poor. I would take my driver out on every par 4 or 5 and would spray it everywhere. Now with my accuracy, I feel like I can take out a fairway wood or hybrid and be confident."

Leichner's old swing was a lesser version of Jim Furyk's — it was loopy and came outside-in on the ball, leaving anybody's guess as to where it was going to go.

After working with his dad over the past few months, Leichner has his backswing on more of a straight plane and the rewards are being reaped in practice so far.

"During tournament golf, it is very hard to trust the changes you have made," Heights coach John Loomis said. "Your body and mind revert back to what you have done in the past. I know that Hunter is up to this challenge."

To a certain degree, Leichner is almost thankful that last season's circumstances happened when they did, instead of jeopardizing this season, which is the most crucial for recruitment by college coaches. As of right now, there are multiple Division I schools recruiting Leichner.

"Last season gave me some perspective," Leichner said. "I'm excited where my game is right now and I feel like I'm finally back."