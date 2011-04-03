Area high school boys golf notes

Andover Central's top two scorers will be senior Chad Blickenstaff and junior Andy Sherman.

Arkansas City returns state qualifiers in junior Tayler Smith and sophomore Dax Shaw.

Bluestem will be a veteran team, with juniors Josh Hrabe and Cody Lewis leading the way.

Bryce Haight, who qualified for state last season, returns for Campus .

Cheney returns state qualifier Gage Scheer, a junior.

In order to repeat as state champions, Collegiate needs its underclassmen to step up and complement returners Harrison Morris and Scott Sullivan.

Derby returns five players who were on last season's state qualifying team, including seniors Shane Gilbert, Jake Henson and Ethan Wells.

All six varsity players are back for Goddard , including state qualifiers Chad Lind and Austin Eldridge.

Junior Trevor Pauls, who qualified for state last year, will lead an inexperienced Hesston team.

Independent, which has six seniors, looks to qualify as a team for state. Sam Dunne, Cale White and Hal McCoy all qualified last season.

Maize, which qualified as a team last season, has top scorers Kramer Howell and Clayton Latimer returning.

Maize South's top scorers will be junior Tyler Bauer and sophomore Alex Schremmer.

Senior Landon Leiker looks to qualify for his fourth straight state tournament for Marion .

Mulvane returns five players with varsity experience, including sophomore Gage Cain.

Four players with varsity experience return for Newton , including sophomore Lane Pauls.

Pratt will be young, with sophomore Gage Angood being the only player with experience.

Remington will be led by senior David Janzen and junior Eric Janzen.

Rose Hill's top scorers will be senior Travis Mitchell and juniors Andrew Trimble and Jake Sutton.

Sedgwick has its top four players from last season returning with senior Jared Napper expected to be the top scorer.

With seven seniors graduated, Valley Center will be rebuilding with sophomores Chris Beneke and Drew Ellington.

Two-time state champion Marshall Miller is back for Wellington , which placed third in 4A last season.

Seth Bryan, who finished 11th at state, will lead Winfield .