April 03, 2011 12:00 AM

City League boys golf notes

Carroll will have significant depth, as it has nine players competing for six spots. Seniors Ben Dreiling and Luke Peter, along with junior Cooper Hoefling, placed in the league top 10.

Senior Ryan Shelly and junior Kyle Charles, both state qualifiers, return for East .

Kapaun, the defending Class 5A champion, returns four players from that team, including state runnerup David Auer and Jack Cantele, who finished fifth. The Crusaders also have a talented freshman class.

North has two players, junior Garrett Taylor and sophomore Conner Frankamp, who will be consistent scorers.

Northwest has only one senior, Collin Pierce, so inexperience will be an issue as it tries to stay in the top half of the league.

Seniors Nic Donlay and Taylor Thull, along with junior Taylor Aiken, will be South's top scorers.

Southeast has three players back who have qualified for state before. Senior Murrick Rhodes made it last year, senior Conner Goodman did it in 2008, while junior Tyler Clark made it in 2009.

Greg Davenport is West's only golfer, so he will compete with South in league play, then by himself in the postseason.

