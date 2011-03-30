Northwest's Daniels ready for final bow

Nikki Daniels' accomplishments are difficult to overlook at the pool inside Northwest.

In one corner, there's a banner honoring her status as a three-time All-American. To the right of that there's another banner honoring her two Class 6A state titles in the 100 breaststroke. Across the pool, her name is etched on a plaque beside six Northwest swimming records.

And the senior, signed to swim at the University of Arkansas, hopes to add even more to her resume this spring.

Along with her personal goals, Daniels is also seeking Northwest's first City League team title since 1993.

"I think this is going to be our strongest team yet. All the girls are showing major improvement," Daniels said. "We're all wanting to step up and do everything we can to make sure we end on a good note."

New to the team is coach Francie Renfro, Northwest's third coach in three years.

Despite the carousel of coaches, Renfro's arrival favored Daniels, who swam for the coach when she was on a club team years ago.

"I coached Nikki when she was a little girl. The last time I saw her she was probably in seventh grade," Renfro said. "She's used to my coaching style."

Renfro's style focuses less on laps in the pool and more on technique and strength. She implemented weightlifting and running, as well as instructional technique on form.

"It's a whole new routine compared to what they used to have," Renfro said. "I believe in less is more. I don't think they need to put in a whole lot of yardage to go fast. I try to focus on technique because it's start, turns and finishes that are going to win races."

The transition has been difficult for the team, Renfro said. Having three coaches in a short amount of time has kept the swimmers from developing a routine.

"At first I was worried about switching coaches again, but I think it's pretty nice too." Daniels said. "Each one brought something different to the table. They all had a different strategy and they all worked pretty well."

Renfro's coaching method blends well with Daniels' work ethic. Between Renfro's practices and weight training and Daniels' personal workouts and yoga, she puts in more than 30 hours of practice a week, Renfro said.

"I had to force her to take spring break off. I told her not to jump in the pool and no dry-land training," she said. "She's so competitive and she loves to swim."

With one meet in the books, Renfro likes Northwest's chances in the postseason.

"It looks like the City League championship will come down to Northwest, North and East," Renfro said. "When you start looking at state finishes, North and Northwest always finish higher at the state level than East does. I think we'll have more state qualifiers than we've had in the last five or six years."