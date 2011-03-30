Rivals make best of arrangement

Every morning, Brooke Brittain hops in the pool with some of her biggest rivals.

For the past two years, the Wichita Independent junior has shared swimming coach Randy McVay with Collegiate.

"There's a big rivalry between the schools but they get along, at least during swim season," McVay said. "I do a summer league at the Wichita Country Club and a lot of those swimmers end up at either Independent or Collegiate."

McVay came from Southeast, where he coached for six years. He took over the two programs at the same time and coached Independent to second place in the Class 5-1A state meet last season.

"We have a lot of club swimmers and year-round swimmers, so we should do pretty well again this season," McVay said. "We haven't sat down and made team goals yet, but I know the girls have some lofty individual goals they want to meet."

If Independent wants another shot at a state title, it'll have to do so without Chesley Kilgore, who now swims for Wichita Trinity.

Kilgore won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle state titles for Independent last season.

"We lost one of out best swimmers so we're trying to bounce back and make it work with the four club girls that we have. It's something we have to deal with and take head-on," Brittain said. "We have a lot of new swimmers too, so we're also trying to make the program grow."

With Kilgore gone, McVay will turn to Brittain to guide the team.

"It's nice having her return this year. She helps with some of the inexperienced swimmers," McVay said. "It's nice to get peer help. When it comes from a peer, sometimes that makes it a little more clear for the inexperienced swimmers."

Brittain took home the state titles in the 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay. She also nabbed second in the 100 butterfly and the 200 medley relay.

McVay expects the team to be strong in the relays and in distance races, even though they were successful in shorter races at the state meet last season.

"We have a lot of solid swimmers in a lot of different areas, but I think distance is going to be our strongest this year," McVay said.

Although McVay coaches both teams, Collegiate only has five swimmers.

"Collegiate is relatively new. We're trying to build that program up," McVay said. "We're trying to build some consistency and get people who stick with the program year after year."