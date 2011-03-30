City League Girls Swimming Notes

Madison Hutchinson and Jessica Miller look to bring some life to Bishop Carroll , which placed seventh in the City League last year and failed to qualify a swimmer for state.

Class 6A state qualifiers Kate Spitz and Madelyn Ong return for East , which is competing for its third consecutive City League title.

Rachel Stahl and Kelsey Buller will lead Heights this season. The Falcons didn't qualify a swimmer for state last year.

Senior Katie McGreevy and sophomore Marisa Meyer are the returning state qualifiers for Kapaun Mount Carmel . The Crusaders placed fifth at the Class 5-1A state meet.

North has two returning state qualifiers, seniors Hannah Silverthorne and McKenzie Strother.

South lost its only state qualifier from last season, league champion diver Allison Roncone. The Titans finished eighth in the City League last year.

Emily Chesser returns for Southeast . The junior placed fifth at state in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke last season.

West finished last in the City League and didn't qualify a swimmer for state.