Area Girls Swimming Notes

Andover junior Audra Hansen qualified in the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle in 5-1A.

Andover Central is led by Gina Cernohous, who placed second in the 100 backstroke at the 5-1A meet.

Senior Lizzy DeWitt returns as Campus' lone state qualifier. She placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 6A.

Collegiate has five swimmers this year.

Derby sophomore Alyssa Newbury qualified for the 6A meet in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle and swam anchor in the 400 freestyle relay.

Ashley Call and Jade Johnson lead a bevy of returning juniors at El Dorado .

Hutchinsonstate qualifier Kathleen Fee is back.

Maize will have to swim without its four state qualifiers, who graduated after last season.

Maize South's Caysi Sykes is back after finishing fourth in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 100 butterfly at the 5-1A meet last season.

McPherson state qualifier Rochelle Cottrell will return for her senior season.

Newton's third-place finish at the Class 5-1A meet last year was driven by underclassmen —five of the eight quaifiers were freshmen and sophomores.

Wichita Trinity added state champion Chesley Kilgore to the team this season. The sophomore placed first in the 50 and 100 freestyle at the Class 5-1A state meet last year for Wichita Independent.

Winfield senior Hayley Mazzanti competed in the 100 butterfly, and the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays at the 5-1A meet.