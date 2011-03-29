Heights' Khan looks for more as senior

As he enters his senior tennis season at Heights, Saif Khan can feel his nerves building. A sense of urgency has crept in.

"It's nerve-racking," said Khan. "I want it to be perfect."

Khan doesn't care whether it's in singles or doubles, and he knows it probably won't always be that perfect, but with one last chance he's ready to take his best shot.

"I can't believe this is my last year," Khan said. "I just go out and practice. I take all of it more serious this year."

For someone who has won the City League twice and finished second once, that could certainly sound more troublesome to those around the city. But will Khan specialize in singles or doubles?

He'll play both in league duals, then after the City League tournament a decision will be made about postseason.

"Saif is a great guy," Heights coach Paul Brays said. "He's played a long time and he's so coachable. He's a quiet leader and a very good player."

Qualifying for the Class 6A tournament in singles as a freshman and sophomore, Khan took another route last year. After winning the City League singles crown, he joined with foreign exchange student Mateo Cabezas for regionals. What followed was an impressive run.

Placing second at regionals, Khan and Cabezas won their first two matches at Harmon Park in the Kansas City area. The wins guaranteed Khan something he had not received in two years of singles at state — a placing. The Heights' duo lost their final two matches, the semifinals to eventual champions Connor Sutton and Robert Tung of Blue Valley North 6-3, 6-1. Still, just the chance to make it that far was something Khan could appreciate.

"We were just wanting to get through the first two matches," Khan said. "I think (we surprised) a lot of guys. A lot of them play together for a long time. We had played together for two months."

Khan certainly doesn't plan to be done with tennis after high school. He has narrowed his choices for college, but still has time to figure out where he wants to go for sure. For now, the focus is on just one thing — winning.

"Personally, I don't want to lose," Khan said.