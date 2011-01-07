Area bowling notes

* Andale/Renwick will be under the direction of first-year coach Pam Allender. The teams, made up of students from Andale and Garden Plain, feature seniors Mitch Schwartz, Connor Schwartz, Derek Wagoner and Elizabeth May.

* Andover Central enters the season with seven senior boys and seven senior girls. Zach Dosier, coaches all-state in 2009, will lead the boys team, while two-time state qualifier Hannah Mason paces the girls.

* A 4-1A coaches all-state member as a sophomore, Nicole Gulick returns for Circle . The boys team returns seniors Alex Connell, Jason Lauxman and Clay Dryden.

* Collegiate's girls team will be inexperienced with senior captain Kathleen Haines.

* Cheney is coming off a fifth-place boys team finish last year at state. Sophomores Austin Martin and Taylor Siruta will lead the girls.

* Derby looks to be strong on the boys side again after winning the AV-CTL title last year. Senior Trevor Alexander-Knuth had a 227 average, along with sophomore Devin Boswell (222). Junior Ashley Hare placed 22nd at state.

* Maize lost one bowler off last year's runner-up finish in 6A girls. Defending state champ junior Leela Yahya will lead the way. Andrew Beevers, who placed 12th for the state champion boys team, is back.

* Maize South enters its second year with all six members of its boys team back. Returning for the boys team will be Andrew Beevers and Derek Brewer. Five return for the girls, including 5-1A state qualifier Kylee Sorrels.

* McPherson used last year as a rebuilding season on the boys side. State qualifiers senior Nathan Snyder and junior Vince Peters are back, as is girls qualifier Nichole Yianakopulos.

* Trinity will be led by juniors Zach McKenzie and Divante Henriquez.