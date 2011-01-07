Heights prepared to defend 6A bowling title

When Heights bowling coach Jolie Plumlee looks at her girls team, she understands they're a cohesive group.

As the defending Class 6A champion, Plumlee is seeing this team preparing even when it's not school practice time.

"The girls are very dedicated bowlers," Plumlee said. "They bowl all year around and work on their game, and sometimes they bowl on teams outside of the Heights team. So that really leads to a good team spirit for us."

Seniors Juliahna Stockham and Victoria Connelly lead the returning Falcons.

"We have a great group," Stockham said. "We're a very tight group. It's fun to be a part of this kind of team. We're all really close and it makes us a better team."

Stockham had a 210 average last season and has the team's top returning place from state (14th). Connelly was fifth in Heights' regional tournament.

Heights' first true test will be this weekend at the Carroll Invitational on Saturday at West Acres Bowl.

"Even when we call off practice to give them a break, they still come practice," Plumlee said. "They arrange practices on their own.

"I know they've already arranged to go practice at West Acres on Friday night after our practice. They're just dedicated kids. It makes it easier for us to coach them."