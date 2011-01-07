Other Varsity Sports

January 07, 2011 12:00 AM

Heights prepared to defend 6A bowling title

BY Mike Kessinger - Eagle correspondent

When Heights bowling coach Jolie Plumlee looks at her girls team, she understands they're a cohesive group.

As the defending Class 6A champion, Plumlee is seeing this team preparing even when it's not school practice time.

"The girls are very dedicated bowlers," Plumlee said. "They bowl all year around and work on their game, and sometimes they bowl on teams outside of the Heights team. So that really leads to a good team spirit for us."

Seniors Juliahna Stockham and Victoria Connelly lead the returning Falcons.

"We have a great group," Stockham said. "We're a very tight group. It's fun to be a part of this kind of team. We're all really close and it makes us a better team."

Stockham had a 210 average last season and has the team's top returning place from state (14th). Connelly was fifth in Heights' regional tournament.

Heights' first true test will be this weekend at the Carroll Invitational on Saturday at West Acres Bowl.

"Even when we call off practice to give them a break, they still come practice," Plumlee said. "They arrange practices on their own.

"I know they've already arranged to go practice at West Acres on Friday night after our practice. They're just dedicated kids. It makes it easier for us to coach them."

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435

View More Video