East adds depth to its returning talent

To an outsider, it may seem as if the East boys swim team has every right to exude confidence, or maybe even a little cockiness. Especially around the City League, which the Blue Aces have won the past two years.

But their returning state placers, senior Jake Seamster-Davis and sophomores Jake Spitz and Charlie King, draw the line at confidence.

"I like the team because it's a diverse group," said Seamster- Davis, who is a two-time top-eight finisher at state in diving.

East is stacked with freshmen and sophomores. That lack of upperclssmen is not something worrying the team. They would rather focus the lift that could come from the freshmen . Much the way King and Spitz did last year.

"We lost a lot of people from relays but we have a lot of incoming freshmen that were in swim club, and it's just going to make us that much stronger," King said. "We're going to have really strong relays. Not just one relay, but multiple."

King and Spitz were a part of the Blue Aces' ninth-place 400-yard freestyle team last season. East placed ninth as a team in the Class 6A championships, which was helped by the individual efforts of the two freshmen. Spitz placed third in the 100 butterfly, which was a nice feat as a freshman, but he thought it could have been better.

"Coming into state I think I underestimated some of the other swimmers," said Spitz, who also placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle. "I went into state like 'I've had a lot of experience,' so I'm pretty confident in my swimming abilities. I came in kind of expecting to sweep state. There's just a lot of guys up there that are real quick. I think this year I"m more prepared for that."

East will get their first chance to prove why they have been the top team in the city league beginning today in a dual at rival Southeast.