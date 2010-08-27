Bishop Carroll's Courtney Dold ready for her shot at No. 1

The differences seem big but appear subtle to Bishop Carroll senior Courtney Dold.

She takes over two of the biggest roles on the Eagles' tennis team, which finished tied for third in Class 5A last year.

The first move for Dold is to become a senior leader on an experienced team.

"Being a senior, I'm really excited because I've watched all the seniors before me and how great of leaders they were," Dold said. "Now I'm excited to fill in that role and be the best leader I can possibly be for the rest of the girls."

Dold also gets the opportunity to take over the No. 1 singles spot for the first time, starting with the Collegiate tournament Saturday.

And even though Dold, a three-time 5A qualifier and two-time 5A medalist in doubles, will be testing the singles waters, she's confident.

"I've been working really hard this summer at getting better at singles and making myself an all-around stronger player," Dold said. "It's kind of a big difference, but I can move around the court well and that should help."

Dold's quick feet helps that move become less drastic than to someone who can't get in the right position on the court.

"For a long time she's had the best feet on our team," Carroll coach Monica Peter said. "She moves really well and that's a great asset to her."

It's not as though Dold has to go at this on her own as Carroll returns four of six with 5A tournament experience.

Junior Anne Feldkamp, a two-year letterman, is back and so are sophomores Maddie Oxler and Paige Lauer, both doubles medalists. Add in freshman Courtney Lubbers and that depth is the biggest luxury for Peter, who enters her sixth season.

"We have a lot to work with, a lot of combinations we can go with, so our depth helps us," Peter said. "We have always had to count on everyone up and down the roster to contribute and that's a strength to have."