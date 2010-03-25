Newton hopes high as swim season opens

Neither talent nor experience will be an issue for Newton's girls swimming team this season.

Coach Vicki Scheuermann, in her eighth season, returns four seniors, but also has a good group of underclassmen. that includes two swimmers who went to state a year ago, plus four promising freshmen.

State qualifier Shelby Gronau and Lynnie Tran, an alternate at state, head the Railers' seniors. But Scheuermann also has a healthy Martha Scheffler, who missed last season because of a shoulder injury but went to state on a relay team as a sophomore. Other seniors include Megan Roberts and Ronja Boolzen, an exchange student from Germany.

"She has incredible strength, and her freestyle is unbelievable," Scheuermann said of Boolzen.

Scheuermann also returns junior Hannah Schrag and two sophomores who went to state a year ago, Christina Entz and Sara Slifer.

"Christina and Sara have been training the whole season," Scheuermann said. "They had a taste of state last year, and this year the desire and drive is going to be even stronger."

Normally, this would be sufficient depth for many teams, but Newton has added three club swimmers — freshmen Katrina Gerbrand, Erin Bergen and Hannah Robinson.

Scheuermann said her strategy with so much talent is simple.

"Let them do what they want in the beginning, let them qualify for as much as they can, they decide where to put them," she said.

Scheuermann likely got an eyeful at Tuesday's Derby Invitational, where the Railers finished first, edging out a deep Maize squad and host Derby. Newton amassed 108 points to Maize's 94 and Derby's 35.

The meet's outcome was in doubt until the final race, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Newton's team of Scheffler, Slifer, Gronau and Entz won in 4 minutes, 1.65 seconds.

Having now seen her team in a meet situation, she said she is looking forward to the competition.

"I'm pretty excited to see how the season's going to go," Scheuermann said. "We got several state qualifiers in the first meet (including the 400 free relay team), so I think they can only get better from here."