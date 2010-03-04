Goddard back to defend title

The Goddard boys are here and they are ready.

The Lions walk into today's Class 6A bowling tournament at Northrock Lanes with a chance to pull of a first: No team has won back-to-back state bowling championships.

From coach Brian Adelgren down through their six bowlers, the Lions know that the talent is there to win their second 6A title in a row.

The boys tournament is today with Class 6A starting at 9:30 a.m. and Class 5-1A at 2 p.m. The girls tournaments are Friday.

"I knew we had the talent, I knew we had the depth, I knew this year was going to be a good one," Adelgren said.

During Tuesday night's practice at Northrock, the first thing Adelgren did was ask his bowlers to show their goal cards with the message "2010 Kansas 6A state champs" and a note that says "First repeat champs."

Why?

"Because we're here now and it's up to them," Adelgren said. "One of the hardest things for a team to do is come back here and it was my job to get them here. Now, it's up to them to communicate and bowl."

There are always questions when it comes to winning championships, let alone back to back.

Is the team hot?

The Lions won probably the toughest regional last Saturday at West Acres against some of the top 6A teams Maize, Campus, Derby and North.

Is the team experienced?

They returned three of the six state bowlers from last year and Adelgren, coming from WSU and a former Olympic coach, knows exactly what championships feel like.

Is the team talented?

Tanner Cluck, Tyler Maxwell and Andrew Buchholz, had 700 series last week at regionals, and Drew Belanger rolled 698.

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle State Bowling notes

"I would venture to say that there's not too many coaches who are lucky enough to say that all six were above 600 and almost four had 700s," Adelgren said.

Carson Pedigo bowled a 635 and freshman Zach Bohanan, brother of defending Class 6A champion Adrian Bohanan, had a 700 series this year and a 618 at regionals.

"I feel pretty confident, I think there's no doubt we have the most talented team," Buchholz said. "If we all bowl up to our potential it's not even going to be close."

Any of their six bowlers could go off like Cluck did last week. Cluck, who took three years off of bowling, bowled a 300 game at regionals.

"It brought my self-esteem up a lot for this week," Cluck said. "I think right now the team and I just feel like we're ready to really bring it."