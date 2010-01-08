Nucleus back for Heights bowlers

There's more excitement coming from the Heights boys bowling team.

The Falcons return five of six bowlers from last year's second-place team in Class 6A.

Heights has finished second, third and fifth the last three years in 6A.

Its City League dominance is even more impressive. Three league championships, one shared championship and three runner-ups, all in the last seven years.

"There's a lot of good teams in the City League," Heights assistant coach Justin Crumley said. "We've been fortunate enough to have a lot of good kids and kids that buy into the system and have been able to do the things that we ask them to do and that's helped us be successful."

Having seniors like Brandon Deck and Zach Prather doesn't hurt, either.

Deck returns after his fourth-place finish at 6A and had the high City League average from a year ago.

Deck isn't hung up on his ability to get high scores and recent individual success, though. His focus is on Northrock Lanes and March's Class 6A tournament.

"As far as personal achievements, that doesn't really matter," Deck said. "What I want is a state championship for our team."

Prather, a four-year varsity starter, also carries a lot of the leadership and scoring responsibilities for the Falcons.

" (Brandon) was a big, important part of our run last year and I expect more of the same out of him," Crumley said. "Zach Prather has bowled varsity since he was a freshman, so this will be his last opportunity to do something special for his team."

Prather believes that one of the easiest ways for Heights to have another good run this year is pretty simple.

"Making spares, working together as a team, helping each other out," Prather said. "If someone is down, help them out, keep it going, try to get them back up where they're supposed to be."

Also returning for the Falcons are Patrick Dimitt, who placed 14th at state last year, Nate Garcia and Adam Rittell.

Heights opens its season at the Carroll Invitational on Saturday at West Acres Bowl, along with a lot of the other top teams in the area, including defending Class 5-1A champion Carroll, defending 6A champion Goddard, and Maize, which was third at 6A last year.

"It's like having the Super Bowl at the beginning of the year. All the teams from around the area, it's a good way to see where we are among the top schools."