Send a Letter to the Editor

Varsity Kansas

January 11, 2011 12:00 AM

AV-CTL Division I

Lea. All Pts.-Gav.

W L W L Team-Opp.

Newton 5 0 8 049.00-32.40

Sal. South 4 1 6 154.10-42.00

Maize 4 1 5 152.30-40.50

Sal. Central 2 3 3 441.90-48.30

Campus 2 3 2 434.30-50.00

Hutchinson 1 5 1 540.30-45.70

Derby 0 5 0 530.60-47.60

Top Scorers

gtpav

Kate Lehman, Newton 8 154 19.3

Reid, Maize 6 92 15.3

Antenen, Salina South 7 92 13.1

Roeser, Maize 6 70 11.7

Taylor Mayes, Hutchinson 5 58 11.6

Brown, Campus 6 64 10.7

Dickey, Campus 6 64 10.7

Shaelyn Martin, Salina Central 7 67 9.6

Holloway, Salina South 7 65 9.3

Thompson, Salina South 7 65 9.3

Avery Vogts, Newton 8 65 8.1

Lungwitz, Maize 6 47 7.8

Michaela Libst, Derby 5 37 7.4

Scott, Newton 8 58 7.3

Carey, Salina South 7 50 7.1

AV-CTL Division II

Lea. All Pts.-Gav.

W L W L Team-Opp.

McPherson 3 0 6 154.70-37.70

Andover 4 1 5 153.80-32.30

Goddard 3 1 4 247.50-40.50

Andover Cen 1 3 2 541.90-43.70

Valley Cent 1 3 2 530.10-42.70

Ark City 0 4 2 530.90-41.70

Top Scorers

gtpav

Kjia Hart, Goddard 6 107 17.8

Katelyn Loeker, McPherson 7 113 16.1

Rakiyah Taylor, Arkansas City 6 83 13.8

Catherine Cranmer, Andover 6 74 12.3

Amy Williams, Andover 6 73 12.2

Audrey Meisch, Andover 6 64 10.7

Casyn Buchman, McPherson 7 74 10.6

Gee, Andover Central 7 68 9.7

Stiverson, Andover Central 7 54 7.7

Sarah Gaddert, McPherson 7 53 7.6

Perez, Andover Central 7 50 7.1

Shelby Zoglman, Goddard 6 40 6.7

Ashley Foss, Goddard 6 38 6.3

Leslie Rausch, Goddard 6 34 5.7

Johnson, Valley Center 7 38 5.4

AV-CTL Division III

Lea. All Pts.-Gav.

W L W L Team-Opp.

Rose Hill 4 0 6 155.40-40.40

Buhler 3 1 4 348.10-45.40

Mulvane 2 1 4 344.30-41.00

Augusta 1 3 2 439.70-37.80

El Dorado 1 3 2 534.10-48.90

Winfield 0 3 0 634.20-44.70

Top Scorers

gtpav

Justice, Rose Hill 7 111 15.9

Smith, Winfield 6 71 11.8

Crawford, Augusta 6 68 11.3

Webber, Rose Hill 7 78 11.1

Butler, Winfield 6 66 11.0

Miller, Mulvane 7 76 10.9

Torgerson, Buhler 7 68 9.7

Josie Williams, Buhler 7 65 9.3

Downs, Augusta 6 54 9.0

Heslop, El Dorado 5 44 8.8

Bish, Mulvane 7 61 8.7

House, El Dorado 5 39 7.8

Gerlach, Mulvane 7 52 7.4

Williams, Augusta 6 44 7.3

Winter, Buhler 7 48 6.9

AV-CTL Division IV

Lea. All Pts.-Gav.

W L W L Team-Opp.

Circle 3 1 6 152.90-29.00

Wellington 3 1 6 240.50-34.50

Collegiate 3 1 5 246.30-38.10

Andale 2 2 4 237.20-40.70

Clearwater 1 3 2 634.60-41.50

Maize South 0 4 1 529.30-46.20

Top Scorers

gtpav

Ashia Woods, Collegiate 7 132 18.9

Kyrstie Ehm, Circle 7 104 14.9

Ashlyn Whaley, Wellington 8 84 10.5

Dani Anderson, Wellington 8 83 10.4

Flaming, Circle 7 63 9.0

Emily Martin, Maize South 6 54 9.0

Vogel, Clearwater 8 60 7.5

Hon, Circle 7 48 6.9

Tjaden, Clearwater 8 55 6.9

Denise Blasi, Andale 6 41 6.8

Jernigan, Circle 7 47 6.7

MacAri, Andale 6 40 6.7

Dunn, Collegiate 7 45 6.4

Barrett, Circle 7 43 6.1

Erianne Adams, Wellington 8 48 6.0

Central Kansas

Lea. All Pts.-Gav.

W L W L Team-Opp.

Haven 2 0 8 041.50-32.90

Hesston 2 0 5 248.60-34.40

Nickerson 1 0 3 536.40-35.80

Kingman 1 0 2 532.40-41.90

Pratt 1 1 5 139.50-31.50

Smoky Valley 1 1 2 545.90-48.00

Hillsboro 0 1 7 149.10-34.60

Halstead 0 1 1 731.90-48.90

Sterling 0 2 5 340.80-33.50

Lyons 0 2 1 741.10-55.00

Top Scorers

gtpav

Dauer, Smoky Valley 7 145 20.7

Anna Nusser, Lyons 8 114 14.3

Sam Short, Hesston 7 100 14.3

Hayley Mertens, Kingman 7 88 12.6

Cherie Eisenhour, Pratt 6 73 12.2

Ashley Weaver, Hesston 7 84 12.0

Brandy Mader, Nickerson 8 91 11.4

Tena Loewen, Hillsboro 8 81 10.1

Dani Dowell, Sterling 8 80 10.0

Lindshield, Smoky Valley 7 65 9.3

Payton Hoeme, Pratt 6 55 9.2

Ashley Rogers, Haven 8 72 9.0

Molli Neble, Hesston 7 63 9.0

Rachel Miller, Haven 8 72 9.0

Alyssa Talbot, Halstead 8 69 8.6

Central Plains

Lea. All Pts.-Gav.

W L W L Team-Opp.

Cheney 0 0 8 054.80-35.50

Garden Plain 0 0 5 339.40-33.80

Trinity 0 0 4 242.70-37.80

Med Lodge 0 0 4 246.80-37.30

Bluestem 0 0 4 440.10-37.10

Belle Plaine 0 0 4 437.10-36.30

Douglass 0 0 3 539.90-47.90

Conway Sp 0 0 3 548.30-40.60

Independent 0 0 0 828.00-52.50

Chaparral 0 0 0 830.60-49.90

Top Scorers

gtpav

Merissa Quick, Cheney 8 154 19.3

Payton Scheer, Cheney 8 120 15.0

Coleman, Wichita Trinity 5 63 12.6

Honas, Medicine Lodge 5 62 12.4

Young, Douglass 8 93 11.6

Annmarie Hamersky, Belle Pl 8 87 10.9

Rogers, Medicine Lodge 5 52 10.4

Fenner, Wichita Independent 7 72 10.3

Rice, Medicine Lodge 5 50 10.0

Manning, Wichita Trinity 5 49 9.8

Flowers, Bluestem 8 77 9.6

Alli Heimerman, Garden Plain 8 74 9.3

Sar. Wright, Douglass 8 73 9.1

Kylie Patterson, Cheney 8 70 8.8

Smith, Chaparral 7 60 8.6

Coaches: To update, email gkarr@wichitaeagle.com or fax 316-268-6536.

