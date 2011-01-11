Send a Letter to the Editor

AV-CTL Division I
Lea. All Pts.-Gav.
W L W L Team-Opp.
Newton 5 0 8 049.00-32.40
Sal. South 4 1 6 154.10-42.00
Maize 4 1 5 152.30-40.50
Sal. Central 2 3 3 441.90-48.30
Campus 2 3 2 434.30-50.00
Hutchinson 1 5 1 540.30-45.70
Derby 0 5 0 530.60-47.60
Top Scorers
Kate Lehman, Newton 8 154 19.3
Reid, Maize 6 92 15.3
Antenen, Salina South 7 92 13.1
Roeser, Maize 6 70 11.7
Taylor Mayes, Hutchinson 5 58 11.6
Brown, Campus 6 64 10.7
Dickey, Campus 6 64 10.7
Shaelyn Martin, Salina Central 7 67 9.6
Holloway, Salina South 7 65 9.3
Thompson, Salina South 7 65 9.3
Avery Vogts, Newton 8 65 8.1
Lungwitz, Maize 6 47 7.8
Michaela Libst, Derby 5 37 7.4
Scott, Newton 8 58 7.3
Carey, Salina South 7 50 7.1
AV-CTL Division II
Lea. All Pts.-Gav.
W L W L Team-Opp.
McPherson 3 0 6 154.70-37.70
Andover 4 1 5 153.80-32.30
Goddard 3 1 4 247.50-40.50
Andover Cen 1 3 2 541.90-43.70
Valley Cent 1 3 2 530.10-42.70
Ark City 0 4 2 530.90-41.70
Top Scorers
Kjia Hart, Goddard 6 107 17.8
Katelyn Loeker, McPherson 7 113 16.1
Rakiyah Taylor, Arkansas City 6 83 13.8
Catherine Cranmer, Andover 6 74 12.3
Amy Williams, Andover 6 73 12.2
Audrey Meisch, Andover 6 64 10.7
Casyn Buchman, McPherson 7 74 10.6
Gee, Andover Central 7 68 9.7
Stiverson, Andover Central 7 54 7.7
Sarah Gaddert, McPherson 7 53 7.6
Perez, Andover Central 7 50 7.1
Shelby Zoglman, Goddard 6 40 6.7
Ashley Foss, Goddard 6 38 6.3
Leslie Rausch, Goddard 6 34 5.7
Johnson, Valley Center 7 38 5.4
AV-CTL Division III
Lea. All Pts.-Gav.
W L W L Team-Opp.
Rose Hill 4 0 6 155.40-40.40
Buhler 3 1 4 348.10-45.40
Mulvane 2 1 4 344.30-41.00
Augusta 1 3 2 439.70-37.80
El Dorado 1 3 2 534.10-48.90
Winfield 0 3 0 634.20-44.70
Top Scorers
Justice, Rose Hill 7 111 15.9
Smith, Winfield 6 71 11.8
Crawford, Augusta 6 68 11.3
Webber, Rose Hill 7 78 11.1
Butler, Winfield 6 66 11.0
Miller, Mulvane 7 76 10.9
Torgerson, Buhler 7 68 9.7
Josie Williams, Buhler 7 65 9.3
Downs, Augusta 6 54 9.0
Heslop, El Dorado 5 44 8.8
Bish, Mulvane 7 61 8.7
House, El Dorado 5 39 7.8
Gerlach, Mulvane 7 52 7.4
Williams, Augusta 6 44 7.3
Winter, Buhler 7 48 6.9
AV-CTL Division IV
Lea. All Pts.-Gav.
W L W L Team-Opp.
Circle 3 1 6 152.90-29.00
Wellington 3 1 6 240.50-34.50
Collegiate 3 1 5 246.30-38.10
Andale 2 2 4 237.20-40.70
Clearwater 1 3 2 634.60-41.50
Maize South 0 4 1 529.30-46.20
Top Scorers
Ashia Woods, Collegiate 7 132 18.9
Kyrstie Ehm, Circle 7 104 14.9
Ashlyn Whaley, Wellington 8 84 10.5
Dani Anderson, Wellington 8 83 10.4
Flaming, Circle 7 63 9.0
Emily Martin, Maize South 6 54 9.0
Vogel, Clearwater 8 60 7.5
Hon, Circle 7 48 6.9
Tjaden, Clearwater 8 55 6.9
Denise Blasi, Andale 6 41 6.8
Jernigan, Circle 7 47 6.7
MacAri, Andale 6 40 6.7
Dunn, Collegiate 7 45 6.4
Barrett, Circle 7 43 6.1
Erianne Adams, Wellington 8 48 6.0
Central Kansas
Lea. All Pts.-Gav.
W L W L Team-Opp.
Haven 2 0 8 041.50-32.90
Hesston 2 0 5 248.60-34.40
Nickerson 1 0 3 536.40-35.80
Kingman 1 0 2 532.40-41.90
Pratt 1 1 5 139.50-31.50
Smoky Valley 1 1 2 545.90-48.00
Hillsboro 0 1 7 149.10-34.60
Halstead 0 1 1 731.90-48.90
Sterling 0 2 5 340.80-33.50
Lyons 0 2 1 741.10-55.00
Top Scorers
Dauer, Smoky Valley 7 145 20.7
Anna Nusser, Lyons 8 114 14.3
Sam Short, Hesston 7 100 14.3
Hayley Mertens, Kingman 7 88 12.6
Cherie Eisenhour, Pratt 6 73 12.2
Ashley Weaver, Hesston 7 84 12.0
Brandy Mader, Nickerson 8 91 11.4
Tena Loewen, Hillsboro 8 81 10.1
Dani Dowell, Sterling 8 80 10.0
Lindshield, Smoky Valley 7 65 9.3
Payton Hoeme, Pratt 6 55 9.2
Ashley Rogers, Haven 8 72 9.0
Molli Neble, Hesston 7 63 9.0
Rachel Miller, Haven 8 72 9.0
Alyssa Talbot, Halstead 8 69 8.6
Central Plains
Lea. All Pts.-Gav.
W L W L Team-Opp.
Cheney 0 0 8 054.80-35.50
Garden Plain 0 0 5 339.40-33.80
Trinity 0 0 4 242.70-37.80
Med Lodge 0 0 4 246.80-37.30
Bluestem 0 0 4 440.10-37.10
Belle Plaine 0 0 4 437.10-36.30
Douglass 0 0 3 539.90-47.90
Conway Sp 0 0 3 548.30-40.60
Independent 0 0 0 828.00-52.50
Chaparral 0 0 0 830.60-49.90
Top Scorers
Merissa Quick, Cheney 8 154 19.3
Payton Scheer, Cheney 8 120 15.0
Coleman, Wichita Trinity 5 63 12.6
Honas, Medicine Lodge 5 62 12.4
Young, Douglass 8 93 11.6
Annmarie Hamersky, Belle Pl 8 87 10.9
Rogers, Medicine Lodge 5 52 10.4
Fenner, Wichita Independent 7 72 10.3
Rice, Medicine Lodge 5 50 10.0
Manning, Wichita Trinity 5 49 9.8
Flowers, Bluestem 8 77 9.6
Alli Heimerman, Garden Plain 8 74 9.3
Sar. Wright, Douglass 8 73 9.1
Kylie Patterson, Cheney 8 70 8.8
Smith, Chaparral 7 60 8.6
