Varsity Kansas

Christmas movies vs. sports movies

Joanna

December 25, 2010 5:00 AM

I love a good movie debate, so I thought I’d put up a blog post that pitted Christmas movies against sports movies. I have my favorites in both, and if I did a full playoff bracket, I’m not sure which would win.

To get you started, I’ve listed a few of my favorites in both.

Christmas movies — We watch our favorites without fail every year: Christmas Vacation, A Christmas Story, Elf, It’s a Wonderful Life. This is the first year my boys paid attention to It’s a Wonderful Life, which was cool for me. Growing up, the Sound of Music was a favorite holiday movie, and I love White Christmas, too.

Sports movies — I love, love, love Field of Dreams and Hoosiers. I could watch either one at any point, whether it’s in the middle of the show, at the end or a few minutes in the beginning. Of course, I’d have to include The Natural. I like the Rookie, Glory Road, Blindside, Wildcats (love this!).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14

    After being tied 7-7 at halftime, Bishop Carroll had a strong second half to beat Heights 35-14 Friday night at Heights High. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14

Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14 3:02

Bishop Carroll knocks off Heights 35-14
Goddard thrashes Valley Center 55-7 1:36

Goddard thrashes Valley Center 55-7
Conway Springs beats Garden Plain 1:38

Conway Springs beats Garden Plain

View More Video