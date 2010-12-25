Christmas movies vs. sports movies

I love a good movie debate, so I thought I’d put up a blog post that pitted Christmas movies against sports movies. I have my favorites in both, and if I did a full playoff bracket, I’m not sure which would win.
To get you started, I’ve listed a few of my favorites in both.
Christmas movies — We watch our favorites without fail every year: Christmas Vacation, A Christmas Story, Elf, It’s a Wonderful Life. This is the first year my boys paid attention to It’s a Wonderful Life, which was cool for me. Growing up, the Sound of Music was a favorite holiday movie, and I love White Christmas, too.
Sports movies — I love, love, love Field of Dreams and Hoosiers. I could watch either one at any point, whether it’s in the middle of the show, at the end or a few minutes in the beginning. Of course, I’d have to include The Natural. I like the Rookie, Glory Road, Blindside, Wildcats (love this!).
